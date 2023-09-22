Video: Finding Flow in Châtel in 'Jank Files Ep. 6'

Words: Rocky Mountain
We can't believe it's already over, the season flew by as the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team wrap things up in Châtel. Join the gang as they experiment with shocks, find their flow in the bike park and attempt to truly master the cube.
A mixed bag of weather alongside off-camber roots and loam challenge the team as they look to finish strong on their favorite tracks of the season, with Emmett snatching a career best result.
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Emmett Hancock
Filmed and edited by: @kazyamamura
Photos by: @davetrumpore
