Video: Finding Flow in Châtel in 'Jank Files Ep. 6'

Sep 22, 2023
by Rocky Mountain  

Words: Rocky Mountain

We can't believe it's already over, the season flew by as the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team wrap things up in Châtel. Join the gang as they experiment with shocks, find their flow in the bike park and attempt to truly master the cube.

A mixed bag of weather alongside off-camber roots and loam challenge the team as they look to finish strong on their favorite tracks of the season, with Emmett snatching a career best result.

Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore


Andréane Lanthier Nadeau


Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore


Rémi Gauvin


Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore


Emmett Hancock


Photo by Dave Trumpore
Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore

Photo by Dave Trumpore


Filmed and edited by: @kazyamamura
Photos by: @davetrumpore


Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @foxfactory / @Maxxis / @shimano / @SmithOptics / K Capital / @CushCore / @RideWrap / @evocsports / Reform


Posted In:
Videos Enduro Racing Rocky Mountain Race Face EDR Châtel 2023 Vlogs


Author Info:
RockyMountainBicycles avatar

Member since Jan 14, 2011
137 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Châtel EDR World Cup 2023
79664 views
Review: How Canyon's KIS Could Change Mountain Biking, and Why It Probably Won't
56692 views
28 Handlebar & Stem Setups of Enduro World Cup Riders
44358 views
Kona Announces New Aluminum Process X
42587 views
Bike Check: Gee Atherton's AM.170
41555 views
Devinci Global Racing Steps Away from Enduro World Cups
39604 views
Tech Randoms: Châtel EDR World Cup 2023
36635 views
Flat Pedals Still Win Medals, Consistent Top Performers & More Things We Learned from the Châtel EDR World Cup 2023
33928 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.059275
Mobile Version of Website