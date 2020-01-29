Video: Finding Flow in Finale with Local Guide

Jan 29, 2020
by ReverseComponents  


Determined to escape the harsh realities of winter, French MTB rider Flowgroh sought solace in the bike paradise of Finale Ligure. Nestled in the Italian Riviera, the region provides inexpensive coffee and pizza with abundant riding opportunities available all the way through the winter months. After weeks of phenomenal riding experiences, Flow was able to find employment as a guide with EZ Freeride, sharing his joy for two wheels and off-road terrain with fellow bicycle enthusiasts from across the globe. His pay was supplemented by the staff perk of the loan of the classic Piaggio Ape shuttle vehicle – providing 49.8 cc’s of Italian power, providing runs until sundown.

His days off work were spent sharpening his craft aboard his Cannondale Jekyll – the manual, the no footed wheelie, the skid, the tire tap, even the rear wheel case... Thankfully, Jelle Harnisfeger was there to capture these moments for your viewing pleasure.

Follow @Flowgroh for more unserious bike-related content.

Photo Jelle Harnisfeger

Photo Jelle Harnisfeger
Photo Jelle Harnisfeger

Photo Jelle Harnisfeger

Photo Jelle Harnisfeger
Photo Jelle Harnisfeger

Photo Jelle Harnisfeger

Photo Jelle Harnisfeger


5 Comments

  • 4 0
 Good skills....BUT the sound track is from a 80's porn flick...he's got the moustache though.Smile
  • 2 0
 Is there a chance we can get the name of the trails presented in the video?
  • 3 0
 Hole punch!
  • 2 0
 Gotta visit this place next winter.
  • 2 0
 Flowgroh or Frenchatwill? Big Grin

