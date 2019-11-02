Video: Finding Flow in France's Stunning Serre Chevalier Bike Park

I wanted to film something that, at the end of the video, makes you want to grab your bike and go ride. I am French and as riders, we always seem really keen to go and film overseas. I wanted to showcase an area close to my home that is rarely filmed.The filmers and I headed up to Serre Chevalier with the mindset: “Let's just have fun and see if we can find somewhere cool to film”. The Serre Chevalier Bike Park is full of fun, flowy trails - perfect for riding blind whilst being chased by a drone.One of the days we drove to Le Col d’Izoard to check out a spot. I spotted a big ridgeline and immediately thought: “I want to ride this, even if it’s not for the video! I want to go to the top of this stunning mountain.” I did exactly that. It took me an hour to carry my bike to the top of the ridge, but the view more than made up for it.I hope you enjoy my video as much as I enjoyed making it.Morgane