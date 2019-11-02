Video: Finding Flow in France's Stunning Serre Chevalier Bike Park

I wanted to film something that, at the end of the video, makes you want to grab your bike and go ride. I am French and as riders, we always seem really keen to go and film overseas. I wanted to showcase an area close to my home that is rarely filmed.
The filmers and I headed up to Serre Chevalier with the mindset: “Let's just have fun and see if we can find somewhere cool to film”. The Serre Chevalier Bike Park is full of fun, flowy trails - perfect for riding blind whilst being chased by a drone.
One of the days we drove to Le Col d’Izoard to check out a spot. I spotted a big ridgeline and immediately thought: “I want to ride this, even if it’s not for the video! I want to go to the top of this stunning mountain.” I did exactly that. It took me an hour to carry my bike to the top of the ridge, but the view more than made up for it.
I hope you enjoy my video as much as I enjoyed making it.
Morgane
