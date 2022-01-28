Video: Finding Flow in Squamish with Rhys Verner

If you want to make it in the world of enduro, it pays to base yourself somewhere that offers all the necessary ingredients you’ll need to succeed. For Canadian racer and Forbidden Synthesis team member Rhys Verner, such thoughts rarely register and for good reason. Born and raised in Squamish, British Columbia – arguably the epicentre of Canadian enduro – Rhys is surrounded by some of the most fertile training grounds for enduro, in the world, and the ideal playground for the Forbidden Druid
. Rider: Rhys Verner Video: Thomas Doyle. Music: Figaro - MF DOOM
4 Comments
Post a Comment