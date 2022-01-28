close
Video: Finding Flow in Squamish with Rhys Verner

Jan 27, 2022
by ForbiddenBike  

If you want to make it in the world of enduro, it pays to base yourself somewhere that offers all the necessary ingredients you’ll need to succeed. For Canadian racer and Forbidden Synthesis team member Rhys Verner, such thoughts rarely register and for good reason. Born and raised in Squamish, British Columbia – arguably the epicentre of Canadian enduro – Rhys is surrounded by some of the most fertile training grounds for enduro, in the world, and the ideal playground for the Forbidden Druid.

#FINDYOURFLOW

Rider: Rhys Verner
Video: Thomas Doyle.
Music: Figaro - MF DOOM

4 Comments

  • 12 0
 Looks like he gave up finding flow in Squamish & went to the North Shore instead.
  • 9 0
 90% of Squamish is finding their flow on Seymour these days... Wink
  • 1 0
 Is it just me or should most/all MTB riding videos skip adding the music? I actually like this song but I want to hear tires and freewheel.
  • 1 0
 Nope..."video is private". Please fix as now you're making me get back to work. Okay, working now. Thanks

