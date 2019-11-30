Video: Flow in the Snow in Nelson

Words: Dragonfly Earth Medicin, Video: Bohdan Doval and Akailah Yocom

Nelson, BC at it’s finest! The unbelievable town with miles of expert trails in pristine wilderness. This video is representing what dedication to a sport, the health of a body, the health of an environment and the strength of will can manifest and thrive in. An athlete’s success is always riding on continuous power, mental clarity and recovery time after injury.Supporting long-term health should be the focus, over short term gains. These 2 amazing downhill riders Sky Dunn-Sarvice and Kendall McLean with the help and of Sierra Willow and Claire Buchar and many others are creating an avenue for professional athletes to be supported and sponsored by health/wellbeing companies and educators. Check it out! These guys are freaking fast and focused! We are so honored to help support this movement! Feel free to share the magic of this video!