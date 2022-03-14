Video: Finding Inner Peace Through Riding in 'Place of Solace'

Lying in bed, restless, jostling my fragmented clavicle into a tolerable location within my structure; I could only dream of escaping from this nightmare of a situation. With my body in disarray and thoughts teetering on delusion, I found myself lusting for the sense of satisfaction and freedom riding alone in a forest free of onlookers or outside influence can only gift, I drifted towards repose.
Occasionally our dreams parallel our own memories. The very memories we have constructed from the experiences we reluctantly put ourselves through. Cold days alone in the woods. Nights spent in remote locations. Riding trails we have never set tires on. Searching for that which nobody else desires in these moments, the trails and locations only populated in fair weather or perfect conditions. This is the experience of my dreams during these nightmarish nights.
Featuring Tanner Stephens
Created by Drew Boxold
and Tanner Stephens
Music by Richard Houghten
Color by Marco Buschini
16mm Scanning by Justin Carry at midwestfilmco.com
