Video: Finding Inner Peace Through Riding in 'Place of Solace'

Mar 14, 2022
by SCOTT Sports  


Lying in bed, restless, jostling my fragmented clavicle into a tolerable location within my structure; I could only dream of escaping from this nightmare of a situation. With my body in disarray and thoughts teetering on delusion, I found myself lusting for the sense of satisfaction and freedom riding alone in a forest free of onlookers or outside influence can only gift, I drifted towards repose.

Occasionally our dreams parallel our own memories. The very memories we have constructed from the experiences we reluctantly put ourselves through. Cold days alone in the woods. Nights spent in remote locations. Riding trails we have never set tires on. Searching for that which nobody else desires in these moments, the trails and locations only populated in fair weather or perfect conditions. This is the experience of my dreams during these nightmarish nights.




Image by Drew Boxold








Featuring Tanner Stephens
Created by Drew Boxold and Tanner Stephens
Music by Richard Houghten
Color by Marco Buschini
16mm Scanning by Justin Carry at midwestfilmco.com

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 I'm gonna guess Oakridge, Oregon, but I really have no idea where this was filmed. Could be Washington, Oregon, northern California, or maybe even Idaho.
  • 1 0
 Makes me want to grab my bike, camping gear, and film camera and just head out there. So sick

