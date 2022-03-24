close
Video: Finding Meditation in Riding in 'Days Off - The Importance of Tranquility'

Mar 24, 2022
by cotic-bikes  


Over the last few months our own Richard Baybutt (Pinkbike Photo Of The Year Winner 2018 ) has been collaborating on a project with film maker Liam Higgins, about the healing power of riding bikes and finding that calm in a hectic life.


Here's how Liam introduces the film.....

"This short meditation on getting outside and cultivating a calm head hopefully inspires more of us to try and detach whatever stresses we have and discover what lies beyond our front door.

Everyone had a different experience throughout the pandemic but for Daniela Schwendener, a junior doctor working with COVID patients in early 2020, the situation was at the tough end of the scale. Living in Sheffield and traveling by bicycle, she luckily and easily managed to find a much needed peace through movement. This short meditation on getting outside and cultivating a calm head hopefully inspires more of us to try and detach whatever stresses we have and discover what lies beyond our front door. Filmed by Liam Higgins in Sheffield and the Peak District in 2021."


Daniela is a friend and Cotic owner, and is a regular on our Women of Steel group rides too. More importantly, she was on the front line during the pandemic, helping some very ill people. We are so glad we were a tiny part in helping here through it, and are massively grateful that she was willing to share her thoughts for this film.

It's a quite beautiful piece of work, only a few minutes long, and well worth a watch. The Sheffield Adventure Film Festival this past weekend certainly thought so; they gave it a Gold Award in the Best Film Made In Sheffield category.


Daniela is riding Cotic FlareMAX and Escapade bikes in the film.

Directed by Liam Higgins & Richard Baybutt
Thanks to Daniela Schwendener
Audio engineered by Gareth Kirby
Arial cinematography by Daniel Casson
Photo animation by Alex Vann
Produced by Cotic

Posted In:
Videos #PBWMN


 That was beautiful, thanks for sharing!
 Truth

