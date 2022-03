Video: Finding Meditation in Riding in 'Days Off - The Importance of Tranquility'

Over the last few months our own Richard Baybutt (Pinkbike Photo Of The Year Winner 2018 ) has been collaborating on a project with film maker Liam Higgins, about the healing power of riding bikes and finding that calm in a hectic life.Here's how Liam introduces the film.....Daniela is a friend and Cotic owner, and is a regular on our Women of Steel group rides too. More importantly, she was on the front line during the pandemic, helping some very ill people. We are so glad we were a tiny part in helping here through it, and are massively grateful that she was willing to share her thoughts for this film.It's a quite beautiful piece of work, only a few minutes long, and well worth a watch. The Sheffield Adventure Film Festival this past weekend certainly thought so; they gave it a Gold Award in the Best Film Made In Sheffield category.Daniela is riding Cotic FlareMAX and Escapade bikes in the film.Directed by Liam Higgins & Richard BaybuttThanks to Daniela SchwendenerAudio engineered by Gareth KirbyArial cinematography by Daniel CassonPhoto animation by Alex VannProduced by Cotic