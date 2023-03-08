Video: 'Finding Myself' with Kandace White

Kandace White’s discovery that she is, in fact, a mountain biker came a little later in life – and it took her trying it three separate times for the stars to finally align.

After two failed attempts years before, a friend invited her to ride up Mount Ashland in 2014 on a loaner full-suspension bike.

bigquotesI didn’t actually know there were such thing as full-suspension bikes like the ones we have now – and the difference was AMAZING. I was BLOWN AWAY by how a REAL mountain bike actually felt when it was set up for me properly with the real suspension. It was JUST LIKE A DIRT BIKE! I fell IN LOVE!Kandace

And that ride opened her up to everything the sport we all love provides.

bigquotesMountain biking helps me feel a sense of peace. A sense of being one with nature. It takes away all the overwhelming thoughts and weight of the world and the focus is forced into the trail. It gives me breath. It gives me adrenaline and makes me feel alive in those moments and I finally feel like the weight of the world and pressures have lifted in an intense physical moment. The excitement overrules everything else that is in my head.Kandace

Kandace Rides:
Norco Sight
Norco Sight VLT

Credits:
Directed, shot and edited by: Damian Byington
Additional Photography by: Nickolas Stout
Sound Design and Post Mix by: Nicholas Decker
Additional Riders: Joe Cooper, Jeff White and Thom Weeks

Special thanks to:
Seraphim Fitness
Santiam Bicycle
Ryno Power
Troy Lee Designs
Race Cascadia
Evan Engstrom
Via Films

36 Comments

  • 15 2
 Great video clip Norco! Not only does Kandace rip fast on the trails but hearing her scream of laughter while ripping tech or hitting big jumps defiantly is infectious, and brings the stokeness to a whole new level. Such a fun person to get to ride with.
  • 3 0
 Can confirm... The only time I crossed paths with Kandace I though finally someone who makes more noise than me! Just letting people know the stoke train coming at you!
  • 1 0
 I can second confirm, it makes me have more fun for sure!
  • 2 0
 The screams! We always know where she is at on the trail.
  • 8 0
 I know the feeling she is referring to, as John Muir said it best. And into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul.
  • 11 5
 Sooo, I ride my eBike at Syncline knowing full well eBikes aren't allowed there... but I probably wouldn't flaunt it with a photo in a Pinkbike article
  • 11 8
 Ignore stupid rules. There is no such thing as authority, only false claims of authority.
  • 2 1
 Huh. I’ve seen a ton of e bikes up there.
  • 6 0
 pinkbike and a lot mtb content flaunts illegal trails and building all the time.
  • 3 2
 @Jeffcwhite24: That seems to be the excuse the local bro-peders, "everybody else is doing it" but that doesn't make it right.
  • 2 1
 @ashlemon: Sad you get down voted for such a basic truth.
  • 1 1
 @RynoRodrigosouraus: Welcome to Pinkobike (honestly surprised it's above the visibility threshold, maybe consciousness is rising)
  • 4 0
 (Unassisted) BMX riders are no better. In videos I often see them ride and jump off rooftops which are strictly off limits for bicycle riding. Soon enough everyone starts doing it and it will hugely affect the BMX image. Saying you have a BMX background will only get you in trouble. Better to not talk about it and to limit yourself to purpose built rooftops. It wouldn't hurt if these BMX riders would rock up on these roofs every now and then with their shovels, just as a sign of good intentions.
  • 5 1
 Cool video. But kept watching and kept listening and really struggle to understand what the hell is this particular piece is about. If it was about " it is never too late to start" and "MTB is a great way to spend time outside \ disconnect \ and increase mental health" then hell yeah - 100% agree!!!
  • 3 0
 You'd be hard pressed to find another person that brings more stoke and positivity to the ride. Amazing person on and off the bike. Very happy she gets to shine here today.
  • 3 0
 I don't know how Kandace is pronounced, but I'm saying "Canned Ace". Which is great in itself, but even better it reminds me of 8 x Ace. Anyone else?
  • 3 0
 I friggin love them bairns me
  • 2 0
 @orm1972: 1.49 upvotes
  • 4 0
 She drives a manual transmission tacoma, so we're all good
  • 1 0
 Great Video Kandace. You have progressed so much with all the hard work and dedication you have put in.
  • 1 0
 What a great video and story. Kandace is one the nicest people I have had the opportunity to know. So proud of her!
  • 3 0
 Did you find yourself?
  • 4 0
 she needs those 3d trailforks maps to help lol
  • 1 0
 Kandice is such a wonderful human. If you know her you're lucky cause shes is one hellova great human. Great vid Kandice!
  • 1 0
 Kandace is a ripper and super cool person !
  • 1 0
 Loved watching you clear that gap and beat the mind games!
  • 1 0
 Not a bad person to have following when you wreck yourself.
  • 1 0
 Great work Kandice! Well done
  • 1 0
 Hey I know her! Also, she is awesome.
  • 1 0
 so awesome, great story
  • 1 1
 What is the song called that they used in this video?
  • 3 0
 Pearls In Her Hair (Gyöngyhajú lány) www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZ_HImH_R4g
  • 1 0
 @norcobicycles: Thank you very much,
  • 3 3
 But but but she also rides an emtb? Not a real mtn biker then eh guys. /s
  • 1 1
 @norcobicycles
Are these trails in Oregon? They look really nice.
  • 2 1
 Post Canyon and Syncline





