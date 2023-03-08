Video: 'Finding Myself' with Kandace White

Kandace White’s discovery that she is, in fact, a mountain biker came a little later in life – and it took her trying it three separate times for the stars to finally align.
After two failed attempts years before, a friend invited her to ride up Mount Ashland in 2014 on a loaner full-suspension bike.
|I didn’t actually know there were such thing as full-suspension bikes like the ones we have now – and the difference was AMAZING. I was BLOWN AWAY by how a REAL mountain bike actually felt when it was set up for me properly with the real suspension. It was JUST LIKE A DIRT BIKE! I fell IN LOVE!—Kandace
And that ride opened her up to everything the sport we all love provides.
Kandace Rides:Norco SightNorco Sight VLTCredits:
|Mountain biking helps me feel a sense of peace. A sense of being one with nature. It takes away all the overwhelming thoughts and weight of the world and the focus is forced into the trail. It gives me breath. It gives me adrenaline and makes me feel alive in those moments and I finally feel like the weight of the world and pressures have lifted in an intense physical moment. The excitement overrules everything else that is in my head.—Kandace
Directed, shot and edited by: Damian Byington
Additional Photography by: Nickolas Stout
Sound Design and Post Mix by: Nicholas Decker
Additional Riders: Joe Cooper, Jeff White and Thom WeeksSpecial thanks to:
Seraphim Fitness
Santiam Bicycle
Ryno Power
Troy Lee Designs
Race Cascadia
Evan Engstrom
Via Films
36 Comments
Are these trails in Oregon? They look really nice.