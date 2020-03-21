Video: Finding New Zealand Backcountry Gold in 'Mystic Mountains'

Feeling like a change from the big smoke of Crankworx Rotorua, we chose instead to head towards the unknown. Hidden deep in the alpine region of Arthur's Pass lies Craigieburn - where alchemists have transformed the rolling landscapes and deep loam of the native beech forest into that of trail gold. The caliber of trails and sense of adventure you feel while riding there leaves you with nothing left wanting, but with the onset of alpine rains we were forced to leave Craigieburn with unfinished business.Fortunately we were able to head towards blue skies on the coast where we were greeted with some flat out riding in the recently re-instated Christchurch Adventure Park and found some hidden trail gems tucked away in the hills surrounding the port town of Lyttleton.Riding places like these truly capture the transcendental experience of exploring on your bike - we hope this video captures some of that energy too.Follow our Instagram @highlowcorp here if you like: