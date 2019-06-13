Video: Finding The Calmness of Perfect Flow in 'Lines'

LINES

The perfect line does not exist, it is the observer who creates the perfect line.A line has a beginning and an end.Lines can flow like ribbons, cascade-like rock fall, spiral down; rise and descend like waves in the ocean.You can follow lines before you, or lines can follow behind you, born in your tracks.Lines can be made by the stroke of an artist’s brush, the pure force of nature, or the swing of a mattock.In our case, it just needs a rider to follow where it leads.Lines is a series of short artistic mountain bike edits filmed across Wales and England. Created by videographer Nick Roden, this series seeks to show the calmness that can be found in the flow of a mountain bike trail. The original idea was but a fluke. Roden and rider Joe Barnwell were making the most of a final Welsh sunset on Morfa beach, before Barnwell was to make a departure to start working in England. Inspired by the lines in the sand and the serenity of the moment, Lines was created.Enlisting the help of riders Ethan Brown and Andy Nelson, along with Joe Barnwell, Roden saw his idea come to life from the way each rider interpreted their own ‘lines’. Given the different experiences of the riders, we see a unique calmness in each shot – a stark contrast to the usual quick, sharp ‘shredits’ the mountain bike scene is so normally saturated by.The various weather and light conditions that can be seen in the film pushed those involved to improvise and adapt to the forces of nature. From filming in complete darkness, to riding in flash floods, Lines truly was about finding calmness in even the most challenging scenarios.- Ethan Brown