Video: Finding the Flow State with Noga Korem

Nov 10, 2021
by GT Bicycles  

Winning an Enduro World Series doesn't come easy. It takes a lot of talent, but comes down to hundreds more aspects, some can be controlled, others just can't.

It's up to the rider that will put themself in the right headspace to ride the closest to the limit without hitting the ground. It's the flow-state, a new dimension where everything just seems to work flawlessly. It's that feeling of confidence that every racer seeks. It’s something that takes time to reach, it comes with trial and error, adaptation, and a little bit of luck.

It is a process, and we're about to get started. Join Noga Korem, as she looks back at the start of her season and how she found her flow.

2021 Enduro World Series Canazei Italy

Enduro World Series Round 4 La Thuile Italy

Enduro World Series Round 3 La Thuile Italy


Film/Edit: Jules Bellot
Photos: Sven Martin
Youtube/GTBicycles


Posted In:
Videos GT Noga Korem Enduro Racing


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Interesting insight and great footage. Some of the riding cinematography is unreal!

Post a Comment



