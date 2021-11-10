Video: Finding the Flow State with Noga Korem



Photos: Sven Martin

Youtube/GTBicycles

Film/Edit: Jules BellotPhotos: Sven Martin

Winning an Enduro World Series doesn't come easy. It takes a lot of talent, but comes down to hundreds more aspects, some can be controlled, others just can't.It's up to the rider that will put themself in the right headspace to ride the closest to the limit without hitting the ground. It's the flow-state, a new dimension where everything just seems to work flawlessly. It's that feeling of confidence that every racer seeks. It’s something that takes time to reach, it comes with trial and error, adaptation, and a little bit of luck.It is a process, and we're about to get started. Join Noga Korem, as she looks back at the start of her season and how she found her flow.