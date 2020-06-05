Video: Finding Tranquility Between the Trees in 'Eye of the Storm'

Jun 4, 2020
by Tristan Deggan  
Eye Of The Storm

by tristan-deggan
I wanted to express the stress I felt when COVID-19 came close to home. The distant threat of the spread seemed like it would never affect us, but when it did I felt so privileged to have a sport to escape the downpour of awful global news and local anxieties. I am sure that riding has come as a necessity for many, but I still hope this film can inspire some to disconnect even for a ride and to appreciate this very special sport during these times.

In my hometown, Jay and Dangerous Dan cut a fresh loamer featured in the first segment of the video.

I have never seen a strip of trail as untouched as this one, Jay and Dan might be the only riders using it...

A moment of tanquility down by the Cape to end the ride.

COVID-19 has effected each and every one of us to a certain degree. I count myself lucky to live and work in an area where I was able to keep accessing my local trails and pick away at some build projects. Shooting this video with Tristan (from a safe social distance!) and building trails was my way of coping with everything. Hope everyone enjoys the video, we had a great time making it!

I’d also like to give a shout out to “Dangerous Dan” Cowan for building most of the trails on Bowen, it wouldn’t be the same place to ride without him. A big thanks to NF for keeping me rolling on awesome locally made gear all season long! And another big thanks to @dunbarcycles and @santacruzbicyles for all my bike and mechanical needs!
Quote By: Jay Boysen


Video and photos produced by: @tristan-deggan
Rider: @bikeronbowen
Brought to you by: @ennefdesign-nf

