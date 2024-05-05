Video: Finish Line Interviews from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

May 5, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Wide open and fast is the name of the game in Fort William

After some incredible racing at the opening round of the 2024 Downhill World Cup series, Henry catches up with the Junior and Elite race winners.

You can check out the full results from the Elite racing here and Juniors here.


Heather Wilson:

Asa Vermette:

Vali Höll:

Loic Bruni:



 Having to search for streaming links in the comment section to see a little bit of the action is really a shame for this sport.
  • 11 0
 Dodging porn pop ups brings a different energy to my Sunday morning than the Red Bull days...
  • 8 8
 @jpcars10s: Not defending ad-trackers, but that may have a bit to do with your search history Blank Stare
  • 4 21
flag gulogulointhearctic FL (9 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Same thing happens in a sport as big as football. There's always cheap people who want get something for nothing even if its not legal. Assuming WB own the rights to broadcast then PB shouldn't be assisting propogating the illegal streams. That's the real shame for a supposedly legit website. Ends up being like Reddit.
  • 3 1
 @gulogulointhearctic: to be honest the coverage is so garbage I don’t even know where and how to pay for this, I already have Eurosport, but didn’t find the live , so had to find a link. I a not sure Football is the right comparison , I mean , would you like our sport to take the same direction as football in terms of all for the money ?
  • 1 0
 @jpnbrider: www.eurosport.com/mountain-bike

It isnt that hard if you try.
  • 13 0
 Hopefully Discovery continues to improve the youtube highlights package because if not it's just pointing the gun at DHs foot. I love watching juniors on youtube. That's great. I don't understand why semis are not on youtube? If it's not even being broadcast I'm not sure I want riders taking extra race runs that count for points. Increasing chance of injury/fatigue/etc. AT LEAST with the semis broadcast you have the justification of eyes on the product. But without that it's just punishment basically. I don't want to beat the dead horse of the paid sub... But I do want to promote the efficacy of the youtube channel. Promote the sport. Otherwise you're killing your own business proposition...
  • 4 0
 I think they said during the Elite broadcast that the semi format is going away. Sounded like Fort William is the last race with a semi.
  • 4 0
 @Superburner: GD I hope so. I wouldn't even watch semi's if all this was free and flawless - just a massive, mega, beyond absurd, absurder-er waste of time, resources, film, brainpower & strategy (and so on). I hope this is true, but I'd thought the latest call was that quali's & semi's were gonna be day before and just the final on the final day. Still lame, but better than semi's the same day. I can't figure out wtf UCI (etc) are thinking by not dropping it entirely - it's not downhill and in the recent history of downhill there are no semi's, no other series does it (or would likel try) and its just adding something that ltierally just costs more money, time and drop out more high level pros in a second run when no one asked, cares, or wants semi's at all. GOSH.
  • 1 0
 @Mtn-Goat-13: I went back and listened to the discussion again which was right before Women’s Elite. I think what you’re saying is correct, although they weren’t actually super specific, they just said “only the final on Sunday.” I thought that meant no semi but yeah, it probably means semi on Saturday.
The extreme similarity between Josh and Aaron was distracting.
  • 4 0
 @Superburner: I guess we'll see. I thought this years move was Q & semi Sat'y & only the race next day for this season and then kill the semi next year. Dunno what they're waiting for. Just seems like burning money & time - why film all that - just wasted time to a core DH audience that despises semi's (not to mention stress on the riders on what's already highly stressful) and zero meaning to the non-bike world that doesn't know - its more nonsense to get lost & confused in. Whoever thought of semi's is not thinking clearly, and the fact that they think they need to keep it and slowly transition out is equally as stupid. They could drop it this year and save what, 1.5 million on production (no clue how much $).... why not just put that money towards the sport and not the final before the final? Perplexed...
  • 8 0
 I am just home from Fort William, what a great weekend (again).

My biggest complaint was the on-site commentry was awful, continually getting where ridsers were on course wrong, repeatedly calling a straight jump over Stolen Bridge the hip replacement, when clearly hip replacement is the hip onto the motorway. Saying people were wheelie-ing when obviously they were manualing, the commentators often showed a lack of knowledge about the track and sport in general. Couple with this one commentators repeated efforts to hype up the crowd but the crowd did not respond, he attempted thge same a few times with zero sucess......bring back Rob or at least someone with a genuine interest and passion for the sport, that would help big time!

Now since I have been away at the race I have not seen much of what has been posted about goings on and the various bikes etc. Can anyone point me in the direction of some more information about that brake guard Bruni was running? The bike had one on front and rear in the pits this morning, he only had the front one on for the race run but I am keen to understand the logic behind it.

Obviously I have not had time to go look for the footage that was shown, the infrastructure set up on the hill was the same as every other year in terms of TV cables etc. They were flying a drone at the top and on the motorway section but new to this year was a spider cam set up on a cable from the main grandstand going over the finish.
  • 3 0
 Just back to the campsite before 10hr drive home tomorrow. Couldn't agree more, an incredible weekend, but the Scottish commentator was unbearable, we stayed up North of the finish line so we didn't have to endure him and 'DJ Big Al' at volume 11. Absolute douchebag.
  • 3 0
 @leazo & @Stevel-Knievel: I'm confused how a place like Ft. Bill could even have a local commentator that wouldn't be from the core bike local community (or maybe they are)? Who are they, and who is organizing a race that wouldn't include known & loved (local) commentators that get people hyped up. Just doesn't compute since that wouldn't even have been televised.
  • 2 0
 Here we, here we, here we, Fort William!

*silence*

He did not give up trying
  • 5 0
 Henry you are an excellent interviewer, whether you like it or not you continue to grow as a “media” professional!
  • 3 0
 "the rocks drew up..." is shouting at Taj Mihelich to drawa picture of a rock drawing a picture of Bruni riding down Fort Bill...
  • 5 0
 Asa: "5 weeks on the couch", "hold my root beer..."
  • 4 1
 I personally thought the Discovery coverage was first class. Showed every run and was live. Excellent showing. Just miss Rob on the commentary.
  • 1 0
 I agree completely. Coverage was awesome. So much better than last year and better than anything redbull ever did (besides rob warner of course) having Gwinn and Tahnee in the booth offered loads of insight. Being able to watch it with my existing max subscription with no add ons or extra cost was nice as well.
  • 2 0
 So why is specialized still covering their suspension. Didn't they reveal it at the end of last year?
  • 1 0
 I believe it's now related to the Ohlins shock and not the frame design.
  • 2 0
 Ohlins speed sensitive damping. Speed sensor on front wheel. Maybe.
  • 2 1
 Nice addition to the coverage, Henry!
  • 1 0
 He did the right questions to be done getting some good insight ... Let him coment next qualies live insta in hand.
