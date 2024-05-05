Watch
Video: Finish Line Interviews from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
May 5, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
29 Comments
After some incredible racing at the opening round of the 2024 Downhill World Cup series, Henry catches up with the Junior and Elite race winners.
You can check out the full results from the Elite racing
here
and Juniors
here
.
Heather Wilson:
Asa Vermette:
Vali Höll:
Loic Bruni:
Posted In:
Interviews
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Fort William World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,089 articles
29 Comments
Score
Time
32
1
jpnbrider
FL
(10 hours ago)
Having to search for streaming links in the comment section to see a little bit of the action is really a shame for this sport.
[Reply]
11
0
jpcars10s
(9 hours ago)
Dodging porn pop ups brings a different energy to my Sunday morning than the Red Bull days...
[Reply]
8
8
joshroppo
(9 hours ago)
@jpcars10s
: Not defending ad-trackers, but that may have a bit to do with your search history
[Reply]
4
21
gulogulointhearctic
FL
(9 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Same thing happens in a sport as big as football. There's always cheap people who want get something for nothing even if its not legal. Assuming WB own the rights to broadcast then PB shouldn't be assisting propogating the illegal streams. That's the real shame for a supposedly legit website. Ends up being like Reddit.
[Reply]
3
1
jpnbrider
FL
(8 hours ago)
@gulogulointhearctic
: to be honest the coverage is so garbage I don’t even know where and how to pay for this, I already have Eurosport, but didn’t find the live , so had to find a link. I a not sure Football is the right comparison , I mean , would you like our sport to take the same direction as football in terms of all for the money ?
[Reply]
1
0
sarinerar
FL
(6 hours ago)
@jpnbrider
:
www.eurosport.com/mountain-bike
It isnt that hard if you try.
[Reply]
13
0
lepigpen
FL
(10 hours ago)
Hopefully Discovery continues to improve the youtube highlights package because if not it's just pointing the gun at DHs foot. I love watching juniors on youtube. That's great. I don't understand why semis are not on youtube? If it's not even being broadcast I'm not sure I want riders taking extra race runs that count for points. Increasing chance of injury/fatigue/etc. AT LEAST with the semis broadcast you have the justification of eyes on the product. But without that it's just punishment basically. I don't want to beat the dead horse of the paid sub... But I do want to promote the efficacy of the youtube channel. Promote the sport. Otherwise you're killing your own business proposition...
[Reply]
4
0
Superburner
FL
(9 hours ago)
I think they said during the Elite broadcast that the semi format is going away. Sounded like Fort William is the last race with a semi.
[Reply]
4
0
Mtn-Goat-13
FL
(7 hours ago)
@Superburner
: GD I hope so. I wouldn't even watch semi's if all this was free and flawless - just a massive, mega, beyond absurd, absurder-er waste of time, resources, film, brainpower & strategy (and so on). I hope this is true, but I'd thought the latest call was that quali's & semi's were gonna be day before and just the final on the final day. Still lame, but better than semi's the same day. I can't figure out wtf UCI (etc) are thinking by not dropping it entirely - it's not downhill and in the recent history of downhill there are no semi's, no other series does it (or would likel try) and its just adding something that ltierally just costs more money, time and drop out more high level pros in a second run when no one asked, cares, or wants semi's at all. GOSH.
[Reply]
1
0
Superburner
FL
(6 hours ago)
@Mtn-Goat-13
: I went back and listened to the discussion again which was right before Women’s Elite. I think what you’re saying is correct, although they weren’t actually super specific, they just said “only the final on Sunday.” I thought that meant no semi but yeah, it probably means semi on Saturday.
The extreme similarity between Josh and Aaron was distracting.
[Reply]
4
0
Mtn-Goat-13
FL
(6 hours ago)
@Superburner
: I guess we'll see. I thought this years move was Q & semi Sat'y & only the race next day for this season and then kill the semi next year. Dunno what they're waiting for. Just seems like burning money & time - why film all that - just wasted time to a core DH audience that despises semi's (not to mention stress on the riders on what's already highly stressful) and zero meaning to the non-bike world that doesn't know - its more nonsense to get lost & confused in. Whoever thought of semi's is not thinking clearly, and the fact that they think they need to keep it and slowly transition out is equally as stupid. They could drop it this year and save what, 1.5 million on production (no clue how much $).... why not just put that money towards the sport and not the final before the final? Perplexed...
[Reply]
8
0
Ieazo
FL
(7 hours ago)
I am just home from Fort William, what a great weekend (again).
My biggest complaint was the on-site commentry was awful, continually getting where ridsers were on course wrong, repeatedly calling a straight jump over Stolen Bridge the hip replacement, when clearly hip replacement is the hip onto the motorway. Saying people were wheelie-ing when obviously they were manualing, the commentators often showed a lack of knowledge about the track and sport in general. Couple with this one commentators repeated efforts to hype up the crowd but the crowd did not respond, he attempted thge same a few times with zero sucess......bring back Rob or at least someone with a genuine interest and passion for the sport, that would help big time!
Now since I have been away at the race I have not seen much of what has been posted about goings on and the various bikes etc. Can anyone point me in the direction of some more information about that brake guard Bruni was running? The bike had one on front and rear in the pits this morning, he only had the front one on for the race run but I am keen to understand the logic behind it.
Obviously I have not had time to go look for the footage that was shown, the infrastructure set up on the hill was the same as every other year in terms of TV cables etc. They were flying a drone at the top and on the motorway section but new to this year was a spider cam set up on a cable from the main grandstand going over the finish.
[Reply]
3
0
Stevel-Knievel
(7 hours ago)
Just back to the campsite before 10hr drive home tomorrow. Couldn't agree more, an incredible weekend, but the Scottish commentator was unbearable, we stayed up North of the finish line so we didn't have to endure him and 'DJ Big Al' at volume 11. Absolute douchebag.
[Reply]
3
0
Mtn-Goat-13
FL
(6 hours ago)
@leazo &
@Stevel-Knievel
: I'm confused how a place like Ft. Bill could even have a local commentator that wouldn't be from the core bike local community (or maybe they are)? Who are they, and who is organizing a race that wouldn't include known & loved (local) commentators that get people hyped up. Just doesn't compute since that wouldn't even have been televised.
[Reply]
2
0
SnudMTB
(4 hours ago)
Here we, here we, here we, Fort William!
*silence*
He did not give up trying
[Reply]
5
0
psycln
(7 hours ago)
Henry you are an excellent interviewer, whether you like it or not you continue to grow as a “media” professional!
[Reply]
3
0
Phipu
FL
(6 hours ago)
"the rocks drew up..." is shouting at Taj Mihelich to drawa picture of a rock drawing a picture of Bruni riding down Fort Bill...
[Reply]
5
0
mattjolley
(4 hours ago)
Asa: "5 weeks on the couch", "hold my root beer..."
[Reply]
4
1
RickyMicky
FL
(3 hours ago)
I personally thought the Discovery coverage was first class. Showed every run and was live. Excellent showing. Just miss Rob on the commentary.
[Reply]
1
0
Struggleteam
(43 mins ago)
I agree completely. Coverage was awesome. So much better than last year and better than anything redbull ever did (besides rob warner of course) having Gwinn and Tahnee in the booth offered loads of insight. Being able to watch it with my existing max subscription with no add ons or extra cost was nice as well.
[Reply]
2
0
BeerGuzlinFool
(3 hours ago)
So why is specialized still covering their suspension. Didn't they reveal it at the end of last year?
[Reply]
1
0
Goose76
FL
(3 hours ago)
I believe it's now related to the Ohlins shock and not the frame design.
[Reply]
2
0
mitchbike
FL
(2 hours ago)
Ohlins speed sensitive damping. Speed sensor on front wheel. Maybe.
[Reply]
2
1
BagelMan
FL
(6 hours ago)
Nice addition to the coverage, Henry!
[Reply]
1
0
PauRexs
FL
(4 hours ago)
He did the right questions to be done getting some good insight ... Let him coment next qualies live insta in hand.
[Reply]
1
9
sewer-rat
FL
(9 hours ago)
Congratulations “Super Bafang Hub drive Bruni”
[Reply]
1
14
tigerfish50
(9 hours ago)
That might be the last time I'll watch a DH event. When Aaron Gwinn says he can't tell how John Doe lost a couple of seconds in a section, I doubt many civilians can differentiate between an excellent run and an average one, except via the splits at upper left.
I guess the TT format just doesn't do it for me. I coughed up $$ to watch the IoM TT races last year and didn't bother to watch most of them. I like to see competitors compete shoulder to shoulder.
Unlike what the commentators said, XCO is the real F1 of MTB competition. Sayonara DH
[Reply]
8
0
iiman
FL
(8 hours ago)
close the door behind you, please
[Reply]
2
3
tigerfish50
(8 hours ago)
@iiman
: Obviously you have difficulty with basic reading comprehension - I already did
[Reply]
