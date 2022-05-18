Video: 15-Year-Old Finley Kirschenmann Sends a Huge Cork 720 to Dirt on His First Try

Finley Kirschenmann
has been on COMMENCAL
since he was just 12 years old
. Since then it has been a never ending journey of progression and pure enjoyment while doing it. Growing up in Utah
, Finley has been at great disposal for some incredible riding all across the board.
Many know Finley from his presence with the Outlaw Bike Team
which has helped him progress his ability in everything from racing, freeride
, and riding dirt jumps
. We can’t wait to see where the future takes Finley with his love for progression and riding his bike; be it riding manuals through the neighborhood to get cheeseburgers or sending huge cork 720’s first try."This whole project meant so much to me. It was my first independent edit for a company, so I knew I had to do a couple things that would scare me. The cork 720 is a trick that I have never done to dirt, and is one I’ve been working on for a while. The trick meant so much to me, and it’s been something I’ve been working towards for so long. I’m so happy to get this done and keep progressing towards more."- Finley KirschenmannRider
: Finley KirschenmannDirected by
: Jared HardyFilm/Edit
: Jared HardyMusic
: Under The Thunder - SkegssPhotos
: Jared HardyLocation
: Salt Lake City, Utah
2 Comments
Hugh props to a young fellow who are riding already miles ahead of most pinkers (incl. myself for sure).