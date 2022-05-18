Video: 15-Year-Old Finley Kirschenmann Sends a Huge Cork 720 to Dirt on His First Try

May 18, 2022
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


Finley Kirschenmann has been on COMMENCAL since he was just 12 years old. Since then it has been a never ending journey of progression and pure enjoyment while doing it. Growing up in Utah, Finley has been at great disposal for some incredible riding all across the board.

Many know Finley from his presence with the Outlaw Bike Team which has helped him progress his ability in everything from racing, freeride, and riding dirt jumps. We can’t wait to see where the future takes Finley with his love for progression and riding his bike; be it riding manuals through the neighborhood to get cheeseburgers or sending huge cork 720’s first try.






"This whole project meant so much to me. It was my first independent edit for a company, so I knew I had to do a couple things that would scare me. The cork 720 is a trick that I have never done to dirt, and is one I’ve been working on for a while. The trick meant so much to me, and it’s been something I’ve been working towards for so long. I’m so happy to get this done and keep progressing towards more."

- Finley Kirschenmann







Rider: Finley Kirschenmann
Directed by: Jared Hardy
Film/Edit: Jared Hardy
Music: Under The Thunder - Skegss
Photos: Jared Hardy
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Posted In:
Videos Commencal #PBgroms


Must Read This Week
Muc-Off's Clever New Product Allows You to Hide an Apple AirTag in Your Wheel
57254 views
Final Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022
39430 views
Nerding Out: Why a Lower Shock Position Doesn't Make a Bike More Stable
35996 views
Road Cycling Digest: A Fake Pro Cyclist, Bluetooth Internal-Hub Shifter, $800 CeramicSpeed Aero & More
34135 views
Bike Check: The 'Boostmonster' Has a 300mm Marzocchi Super Monster T Fork
32454 views
19 Race Bikes from Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2022
31549 views
Slack Randoms: World Cup Speeding Fines, Aaron Gwin's House Tour, Jet Pack Mountain Rescues & More
28754 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022
28285 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Maybe Erik Fedko has a younger brother from an other mother?
Hugh props to a young fellow who are riding already miles ahead of most pinkers (incl. myself for sure).
  • 1 0
 Just wow.... not a lot else i can add...





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008189
Mobile Version of Website