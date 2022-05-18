Video: 15-Year-Old Finley Kirschenmann Sends a Huge Cork 720 to Dirt on His First Try

Kirschenmann

COMMENCAL

12 years old

Utah

Outlaw Bike Team

racing, freeride

dirt jumps

- Finley Kirschenmann

Rider

Directed by

Film/Edit

Music

Photos

Location

Finleyhas been onsince he was just. Since then it has been a never ending journey of progression and pure enjoyment while doing it. Growing up in, Finley has been at great disposal for some incredible riding all across the board.Many know Finley from his presence with thewhich has helped him progress his ability in everything from, and riding. We can’t wait to see where the future takes Finley with his love for progression and riding his bike; be it riding manuals through the neighborhood to get cheeseburgers or sending huge cork 720’s first try.: Finley Kirschenmann: Jared Hardy: Jared Hardy: Under The Thunder - Skegss: Jared Hardy: Salt Lake City, Utah