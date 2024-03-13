Video: Finn Iles Absolutely Ripping on Coronet Peak

Mar 13, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesLast year I had the opportunity to work with two of the best in the business on one of my favourite DH tracks ever. Rupert Walker, Clay Porter and I cooked this up for your viewing pleasure.Finn Iles

Cinematography: Rupert Walker, Clay Porter
Edit: Rupert Walker
Sound: Keith White
Photography: Cameron Mackenzie

Posted In:
Videos Clay Porter Finn Iles Rupert Walker


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,301 articles
Report
1 Comment
  • 1 0
 You smell what the Finn is cooking. He’s cooking with speed.







