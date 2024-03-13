Watch
Video: Finn Iles Absolutely Ripping on Coronet Peak
Mar 13, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
Last year I had the opportunity to work with two of the best in the business on one of my favourite DH tracks ever. Rupert Walker, Clay Porter and I cooked this up for your viewing pleasure.
—
Finn Iles
Cinematography: Rupert Walker, Clay Porter
Edit: Rupert Walker
Sound: Keith White
Photography: Cameron Mackenzie
Videos
Clay Porter
Finn Iles
Rupert Walker
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,301 articles
pchappy
(4 mins ago)
You smell what the Finn is cooking. He’s cooking with speed.
