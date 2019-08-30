Video: Finn Iles Course Preview POV - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs 2019

Aug 30, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Check out Finn Iles GoPro POV Training run in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada during the 2019 UCI MTB World Championships.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Finn Iles DH Racing Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Champs 2019 World Championships 2019


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 No hander on practice run....rad! What kind of no hander did he call that?
  • 2 0
 Lol. “I f*ed that up”
Go get ‘em boy!

