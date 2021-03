Can you imagine the sounds of a winter storm rolling into coastal British Columbia? Or the sounds of rain drops pouring down through the lush forests of Vancouver Island? What about the sounds of a perfectly dialled mountain bike slashing through sticky berms, slippery roots & muddy puddles? Combine all of these together with Finn Iles​ as the “conductor” & we get to enjoy nothing short of a symphony on two wheels. A true raw classic - the Sound of Speed. — Red Bull