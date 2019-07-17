Video: Finn Iles' Progression in the Whistler Bike Park

Jul 17, 2019
by WhistlerMountain BikePark  
The Park Progresses - Finn Iles

by WhistlerMountainBikePark
10,000 hours. According to Malcolm Gladwell that’s how long it takes to master a skill. Finn Iles raked up 10,000 hours of riding bikes before he could drive a car. After moving to Whistler at 10, he spent all the time he could mastering downhill riding. He wouldn’t let a little thing like age get in the way of winning the Whip Off World Championships in Crankworx Whistler at 14. #LetFinnIn.

As Finn left Whistler to compete on the World Cup downhill circuit, he continued to hone his skill which led him to the World Junior Champion and World Cup Overall winner in 2016. Now moved onto competition against the big boys, he continues to place on the world stage.

First chair, first call.

The little man making light work of the big boys at Crabapple hits.

Practice.

Makes perfect.

We wanted to bring Finn back to his training grounds and revisit some of the trails that he grew up on. Ninja Cougar, Crabapple hits and A-Line to name a few. As Finn developed, so did the park, adding new zones and new trails. We let Finn loose on the new single track cut in Creekside, Miss Fire. It took no time for him to own it.

When you grow up with the park, the park grows on you.

The Prince of Whistler, Junior World Champ, the hometown hero, & the sweet boy.

Not a lot has changed.

There’s no doubt that to this day you can find Finn lapping A-line with a grin from ear to ear. The same smile he had when he fell in love with the sport years ago. While the tremendous talent that the “Go-Fast” kid has developed is solely his own, we would like to think that the park had something to do with it. When you push the park, the park pushes you.

Rider: Finn Iles
Video: Absolute Cinema & Good Fortune Collective
Trail: Miss Fire in Creekside

8 Comments

  • + 5
 I don’t care how it sounds, I just love that dude. He gets it! Like Ropelato. Straight forward blowing stuff up and looking like they are chillin and enjoying themselves. And that takes a lot of work to make it look that easy.
  • + 1
 the question wasn't if
the question was When?!

some people among us, know this deep inside them, push hard, regardless if. but do it because of life, curiosity, wanting to learn and know it.
if you're scared, so be scared and still do it.
after all, nobody knows where we might end up. nobody knows.

perhaps it is still an if question, but maybe the more you do it, the more you practice the more you spent time with it.
it becomes a question of when.

this applies to a lot. I hope this helps you, it has helped me.
  • + 2
 The tragedy of life, take a miss at what you are made for. Happens for most people probably. The only thing you can do with it is to appreciate what you have, make the best of it. The worst? The true hell? Spend your life looking to the other side of the street, and saying the grass is greener over there.
  • + 1
 Sicccccc!!! Can't wait for his first place elite men DH podium to show up soon!
  • + 1
 incredibly blessed....... .
  • + 1
 This was great......nice work Whistler!
  • + 1
 I think the same count for Brandon Semenuk as well
  • + 1
 Clever film Iles

Post a Comment



