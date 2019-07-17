Video: Finn Iles' Progression in the Whistler Bike Park

10,000 hours. According to Malcolm Gladwell that’s how long it takes to master a skill. Finn Iles raked up 10,000 hours of riding bikes before he could drive a car. After moving to Whistler at 10, he spent all the time he could mastering downhill riding. He wouldn’t let a little thing like age get in the way of winning the Whip Off World Championships in Crankworx Whistler at 14. #LetFinnIn.As Finn left Whistler to compete on the World Cup downhill circuit, he continued to hone his skill which led him to the World Junior Champion and World Cup Overall winner in 2016. Now moved onto competition against the big boys, he continues to place on the world stage.First chair, first call.The little man making light work of the big boys at Crabapple hits.Practice.Makes perfect.We wanted to bring Finn back to his training grounds and revisit some of the trails that he grew up on. Ninja Cougar, Crabapple hits and A-Line to name a few. As Finn developed, so did the park, adding new zones and new trails. We let Finn loose on the new single track cut in Creekside, Miss Fire. It took no time for him to own it.When you grow up with the park, the park grows on you.The Prince of Whistler, Junior World Champ, the hometown hero, & the sweet boy.Not a lot has changed.There’s no doubt that to this day you can find Finn lapping A-line with a grin from ear to ear. The same smile he had when he fell in love with the sport years ago. While the tremendous talent that the “Go-Fast” kid has developed is solely his own, we would like to think that the park had something to do with it. When you push the park, the park pushes you.Rider: Finn IlesVideo: Absolute Cinema & Good Fortune CollectiveTrail: Miss Fire in Creekside