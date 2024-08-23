Powered by Outside

Video: Finn Iles Shares his Love for Riding in 'Framework'

Aug 23, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThomas and I shot this over a week in France and a week in BC, the two places where I spend most of my days on the bike. We shot this with the goal of expressing my love for riding and everything that goes along with it—the feeling of going out for a ride and just letting everything else go, being completely free from the rest of the world, a feeling I can only get from riding my bike. Whether I’m out on my bike by myself or with the boys, it’s the thing I love most in the world.

Spending a week riding in the French Alps, taking advantage of the trail infrastructure, refuges, and amazing views. Contrasting that with riding at Coast Gravity Park, fishing, and bike park barbecues with Tom and Gary, this was one of the most fun shoots I’ve had the pleasure of doing. Stoked to share it with you! Finn Iles


Videos Riding Videos Finn Iles


