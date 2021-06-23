Video: Finn Iles Showcases His Favourite Trails in BC in 'Quick & Dirty 1'

Quick & Dirty is a three-part video series, filmed by Rupert Walker, designed to showcase some of my favourite trails around BC and the stuff that I like to ride day-to-day.



For this first installment, we filmed across a variety of locations that I spent time at to help me prepare for the World Cup race season. From Mount Prevost to Cypress Mountain, to my own backyard in Pemberton, each of these locations brings something unique and special.



Enjoy! — Finn Iles