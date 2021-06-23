Video: Finn Iles Showcases His Favourite Trails in BC in 'Quick & Dirty 1'

Jun 23, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesQuick & Dirty is a three-part video series, filmed by Rupert Walker, designed to showcase some of my favourite trails around BC and the stuff that I like to ride day-to-day.

For this first installment, we filmed across a variety of locations that I spent time at to help me prepare for the World Cup race season. From Mount Prevost to Cypress Mountain, to my own backyard in Pemberton, each of these locations brings something unique and special.

Enjoy!Finn Iles


Behind the Scenes


bigquotesCome hangout with Rupert, Tommy, and I in Pemberton for a couple days while we wrap up shooting for the first of my three part "QUICK AND DIRTY" riding video series!

We've had a blast over the past few months, filming, riding and taste testing different types of forrest vegetation, and I cant wait to share the finished product with everyone!Finn Iles


