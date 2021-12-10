Video: Finn Iles Surprises Jackson Goldstone with a Red Bull Helmet & Follows Him for a Hot Lap

Jackson Goldstone broke the news
this week that he had earned the coveted Red Bull sponsorship. Finn Iles told him the plan was to meet for a Fox photoshoot, but gave him what Jackson called
the best surprise of his life. Finn later uploaded the video of his fellow Canadian athlete.
|The cat is out of the bag! Jackson Goldstone has joined the Red Bull family.
Earning a Red Bull helmet is a dream come true for any athlete. I remember how excited I was when I got my first Red Bull helmet six years ago, so I was stoked on the opportunity to surprise Jackson with his first helmet.—Finn Iles
