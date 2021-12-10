close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Finn Iles Surprises Jackson Goldstone with a Red Bull Helmet & Follows Him for a Hot Lap

Dec 10, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Jackson Goldstone broke the news this week that he had earned the coveted Red Bull sponsorship. Finn Iles told him the plan was to meet for a Fox photoshoot, but gave him what Jackson called the best surprise of his life. Finn later uploaded the video of his fellow Canadian athlete.

bigquotesThe cat is out of the bag! Jackson Goldstone has joined the Red Bull family.

Earning a Red Bull helmet is a dream come true for any athlete. I remember how excited I was when I got my first Red Bull helmet six years ago, so I was stoked on the opportunity to surprise Jackson with his first helmet.Finn Iles


Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Finn Iles Jackson Goldstone


Must Read This Week
Mountain Biker in Spain Shot After Being Mistaken for a Rabbit
101313 views
First Look: 2022 Canyon Torque - Options For Almost Everyone
61929 views
Field Test: 2022 Santa Cruz Blur TR - The Cruz Missile
58478 views
Interview: Walt Wehner Designed A 36" Tire & Doesn't Think They'll Catch On
55356 views
Field Test: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - Radical Geometry Meets Low Weight
47252 views
Road Cycling Digest: A Wheel-Destroying Parrot, Tech Through Time, Match Fixing & More
45983 views
Jackson Goldstone Earns Red Bull Helmet
40011 views
The 2021 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
39684 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009046
Mobile Version of Website