Video: Finn Iles' Vlog from World Championships

Dec 15, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  

The big finale! After a long race season all over the globe, World Championships is always a crazy way to end it all. This race is always a challenge and everyone is extra determined to win it, since the winner gets to wear the rainbow "World Champion" jersey the whole next season. I'm super stoked on the way my first season in elite wrapped up, and I'm already excited for World Champs to be in Canada next season! Gotta want it!

Thumbnail credit: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike / @iamspecialized


