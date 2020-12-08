Video: Finnish Filmmaker Works & Plays on his eMTB in 'Remote in the Wild'

Dec 8, 2020
by Kona Bikes  
Remote in the Wild: Joonas

by konaworld
Views: 145    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



Joonas Vinnari is Kona's resident filmmaker. He travels all around the world to film athletes and nature. Joonas has been using the all-new Remote to help him access terrain that is tricky when lugging around a ton of heavy camera gear. Not only is it a practical tool for work, but it's also a shred-ready weapon for the good times too!

Joonas Vinnari rides the all-new Remote

Joonas has worked for Kona for well over a decade. He rode as part of the European Clump team and knows his way aroud a bike as well as he does his cameras. He's filmed with many of the legendary Kona riders over the years and has stories that will keep you entertained for hours. For more excerpts of riding, be sure to check out his Instagram account.

Joonas Vinnari rides the all-new Remote
Joonas Vinnari rides the all-new Remote

Joonas Vinnari rides the all-new Remote


Posted In:
eMTB Videos Kona


Must Read This Week
Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers
87812 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides HUGE, Exposed Ridgeline Jumps
65391 views
Review: 6 of the Best New Pedal-Friendly Knee Pads
63757 views
Pinkbike Poll: Which Mountain Bike Standards Should Stick Around?
57181 views
Examining Yeti's Patent for a New Six-Bar Suspension Design
55433 views
CyclingTips Digest: Corruption, Crashes, $10,000 Framesets, A Radical New Chain, & More
52555 views
Field Test: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - The All-Mountain Enduro Bike
45663 views
Video: Stumpjumper vs Trance X vs Mojo vs P-Train vs Blackthorn - Field Test Round Table
41419 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008197
Mobile Version of Website