Video: Finnish Filmmaker Works & Plays on his eMTB in 'Remote in the Wild'

Joonas Vinnari
is Kona's resident filmmaker. He travels all around the world to film athletes and nature. Joonas has been using the all-new Remote
to help him access terrain that is tricky when lugging around a ton of heavy camera gear. Not only is it a practical tool for work, but it's also a shred-ready weapon for the good times too!
Joonas has worked for Kona for well over a decade. He rode as part of the European Clump team and knows his way aroud a bike as well as he does his cameras. He's filmed with many of the legendary Kona riders over the years and has stories that will keep you entertained for hours. For more excerpts of riding, be sure to check out his Instagram
account.
0 Comments
Post a Comment