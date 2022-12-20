Must Watch: Old School & Modern Freeriding With Joonas Vinnari

Dec 20, 2022
by Kona Bikes  

If we put all of our collective brains together at Kona to figure out who most embodies what we love about bikes, we’d be hard-pressed to find someone that fits the bill better than Joonas Vinnari. Joonas picked up his first Kona 20 years ago with ambitions to have a career in freeriding. The scene was small in his country of Finland, but his dedication to going big was not. He pulled inspiration from the old New World Disorder films and embodied the freeride lifestyle he saw in the movies. After all, what’s not to like about drinking beer and freeriding all day long?

He had the talent and the drive to make serious moves, but along the way found a new passion: filmmaking. Our European marketing team began giving him product support and hiring him to shoot projects for Kona. The films Joonas made were more than just shredits. They were heavy on creativity and relied on proper storytelling. He was ahead of his time.

Fifteen years later and Joonas is still making films for Kona. In fact, he’s our head filmmaker, editor, and director of some of the best movies we’ve ever made. Having the skills to be a professional rider in front of the camera gave him a leg up on how to excel behind it, too. He’s our lone ambassador from Finland, has an unparalleled sense of humor, loves a good nekkid sauna, and can still ride like he’s 18 with nothing to lose.

Joonas Vinnari is the best
bigquotesI came to bikes with a snowboard and skateboard background. Most of the bike companies back then were really race-oriented but Kona had that freedom feeling similar to board sports. That carries all the way to these days. I’ve ridden Konas for over 20 years and worked for the company for 15 years. If you like something, why change it? It’s my family. Joonas Vinnari

"My 2022 “Stinky Six” is based on a Process 134 design with a 150mm fork and coil rear shock. I’ve been on a 134 since it came out and a bit longer fork and coil shock made it perfect for what I like to ride. Snappy, playful, and fun but also takes me to places."

bigquotesFreeride mountain biking was started by pioneers around the globe. All the big films were made in the Pacific Northwest but riders around the world were doing their own thing. All that together created the sport that we know today. Joonas Vinnari

11 Comments

  • 12 0
 I knew what I wanted to do with my life: drink beer and freeride.

Inspiring words.
  • 5 0
 This is just beyond rad. Joonas is a god damn legend.
  • 5 0
 Those tree cutties *chef's kiss*
  • 3 0
 Kids. You attended history class today Smile
  • 2 0
 A lot of McDonalds and other fast food places about to be freeridden after this edit
  • 3 0
 Great vid
  • 1 0
 Hope the beer still flows...
  • 1 0
 FINNISH HIM!!
  • 1 0
 Sick edit!
  • 1 0
 Joonas! so rad
  • 1 0
 This is awesome.





