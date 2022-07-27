Video: Fire & Ice in Kamloops with Hayden Zablotny in 'Fuel for Thought'

Jul 27, 2022
by Logan Williams  

Hayden and I started brainstorming the concept for this video in March. We started shooting in April. Injuries, weather, and other plans worked against us relentlessly. Hayden and I regrouped, filmed Paragon, and gave the project some room to breathe and grow. The end result is something I’m immensely proud of. Fuel for Thought is a tried and true representation of both my creative vision and Hayden’s riding pursuits.

Hayden turning up at the KBR

Lining up perfect weather will never not be a battle when filming action-sports. Typically though, it’s never not worth it. If there’s some doubt, make the trip anyways, and if you put the effort in you will likely be rewarded. The first day of the shoot, the forecast looked questionable, and sure enough within an hour of shooting it started to snow. Luckily, we were able to snag some shots in those unique conditions before the clay became too slick, and they ended up being some of my favorite shots in the film. You’ll never know unless you go.

Fluffy stuff at the Ranch. Not something you see everyday.

This one has been a looooong time coming. There are some projects that are just worth spending the time to make sure you get right, and this was one of them. Hayden is as dedicated as they come, and If you’re not convinced of that already, then I’m sure you will be. - Logan Williams

