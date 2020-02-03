Pinkbike.com
Video: First Full Run at DarkFest 2020
Feb 3, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Szymon Godziek rolls in to check the jumps along with Matt Macduff and Nicholi. We decided to measure everything about the jumps, and then send them all!!
—
Sam Reynolds
Posted In:
Videos
Sam Reynolds
Darkfest
Fest Series
11 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
3
0
Braench
(1 hours ago)
keen if pierron is havin a go on them...send it!
[Reply]
2
0
scoobaru
(36 mins ago)
Has anyone posted a Strava run for this? Interested in the speeds needed to clear these monsters.
[Reply]
2
0
boyblue1973
(58 mins ago)
wow really huge jumps and hang time! good job.
[Reply]
2
1
FloridaHasMTBToo
(1 hours ago)
IDK, they could've gone way larger.
[Reply]
1
0
endlessblockades
(12 mins ago)
I doubt I've ever done over 2 meters.
[Reply]
1
0
BEERandSPOKES
(2 mins ago)
WHAT IN THE ABSOLUTE FUCK!!! CARRY ON!!!
[Reply]
1
0
5afety3rd
(1 hours ago)
NUTTER BUTTERZ!!!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
tobiusmaximum
(55 mins ago)
Amaury in the house \m/
[Reply]
1
0
dhmad
(35 mins ago)
SICK
[Reply]
1
3
lister11
(1 hours ago)
Meh, seen bigger.
[Reply]
6
0
sewer-rat
(1 hours ago)
That’s what she said
[Reply]
Post a Comment
