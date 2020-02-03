Video: First Full Run at DarkFest 2020

Feb 3, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesSzymon Godziek rolls in to check the jumps along with Matt Macduff and Nicholi. We decided to measure everything about the jumps, and then send them all!! Sam Reynolds


11 Comments

  • 3 0
 keen if pierron is havin a go on them...send it!
  • 2 0
 Has anyone posted a Strava run for this? Interested in the speeds needed to clear these monsters.
  • 2 0
 wow really huge jumps and hang time! good job.
  • 2 1
 IDK, they could've gone way larger.
  • 1 0
 I doubt I've ever done over 2 meters.
  • 1 0
 WHAT IN THE ABSOLUTE FUCK!!! CARRY ON!!!
  • 1 0
 NUTTER BUTTERZ!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Amaury in the house \m/
  • 1 0
 SICK
  • 1 3
 Meh, seen bigger.
  • 6 0
 That’s what she said

