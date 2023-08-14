Video: First Hits & Building the Huge Course at the Swatch Nines 2023

After a year off in 2022, the Nines is back as one of the sickest mountain bike events of the year with a new name, new location and new insane course! The all new Swatch Nines is taking over Green Hill Bike Park with a unique slopestyle and freeride line with some never before seen features, with design help from Sam Pilgrim, Thomas Lemoine, Eric Fedko and Vero Sandler and as always, the incredible build is not without its challenges! Enjoy the first build episode and keep an eye out for more later in the week!— Sam Reynolds
Build week 2 is done and dusted, but with a little more water than dust! The rain has been hammering the build crew for another week so progress on the the ambitious mountain bike track has been tough work! But the guys battle though working on the slopestyle and freeride lines, and stacking up the famous Nines big air jump at the bottom of the course, its going to be as insane as ever! Make sure you keep an eye out for testing and when the riders arrive next week!— Sam Reynolds
After 3 weeks of savage building on the incredible Swatch Nines slopestyle and freeride course it's finally...! Still not actually finished. But with rain in the forecast it could be the only chance to test things before the riders arrive for the main event next week. Will it work? We sure hope so! Let's find out if all the hard work from the amazing build team is worth it— Sam Reynolds