Video: First Hits & Building the Huge Course at the Swatch Nines 2023

After a year off in 2022, the Nines is back as one of the sickest mountain bike events of the year with a new name, new location and new insane course! The all new Swatch Nines is taking over Green Hill Bike Park with a unique slopestyle and freeride line with some never before seen features, with design help from Sam Pilgrim, Thomas Lemoine, Eric Fedko and Vero Sandler and as always, the incredible build is not without its challenges! Enjoy the first build episode and keep an eye out for more later in the week! — Sam Reynolds