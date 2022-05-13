Video: First Hits & Freeride Lines at Red Bull Formation 2022

Christina has been down in the desert of Virgin, Utah, home of Red Bull Formation, all week long following the athletes and checking out the venue throughout the dig days. Home of Formation 2019 and Rampage 2015, this hillside still offers up plenty of options to resurrect old features and create new ones. Join Christina as she checks in with the riders to chat about their lines, the inspiration behind them and catches some of the very first hits on the course.
11 Comments
"This is your brain on desert freeriding."