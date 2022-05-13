Video: First Hits & Freeride Lines at Red Bull Formation 2022

May 13, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Christina has been down in the desert of Virgin, Utah, home of Red Bull Formation, all week long following the athletes and checking out the venue throughout the dig days. Home of Formation 2019 and Rampage 2015, this hillside still offers up plenty of options to resurrect old features and create new ones. Join Christina as she checks in with the riders to chat about their lines, the inspiration behind them and catches some of the very first hits on the course.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Formation #PBWMN


Must Read This Week
Spotted: GT Prototype DH Bike
51676 views
9 Hardtails from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
45252 views
Prototype Tires, Custom Bikes & More Tech Randoms from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
42578 views
Darren Berrecloth Fractures Vertebrae in Crash
40939 views
Review: 2022 Vitus Sommet 297 AMP - Good Performance, Great Price
39130 views
Final Results from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
34809 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill & Friends in 'Do A Wheelie'
32699 views
21 World Cup Riders' Race Bikes from the British National DH at Fort William
31188 views

11 Comments

  • 11 0
 Caughten up with the girls and also heck yeah long days in the desert really affect my speech
  • 1 0
 So much jealousy
  • 3 0
 "This is your brain."

"This is your brain on desert freeriding."
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: haaa but seriously
  • 6 0
 Absolutely LOVING how much content is coming out from this event!!
  • 3 0
 This is so freaking rad. Can't wait to see more. Keep crushing it, ladies!!
  • 3 0
 Is this from this year or last year? The title says 2021??
  • 4 0
 Whoops, from this year! Correcting to 2022...
  • 1 0
 Hopefully the wind cooperates, super excited for this event!
  • 1 1
 Eh video is private
  • 2 0
 Should be all good now!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008304
Mobile Version of Website