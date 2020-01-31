Video: First Hits at Darkfest 2020

Jan 31, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesWe have finally finished the course after 3 weeks solid building! The boys are stoked and decide to test the step up! Things are looking good!Sam Reynolds


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Full results coming tomorrow.
  • 2 0
 Long term step-up group test the day after tomorrow.
  • 1 0
 Would have liked to see more than one known jump Smile

