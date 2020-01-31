Pinkbike.com
Video: First Hits at Darkfest 2020
Jan 31, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Tweet
We have finally finished the course after 3 weeks solid building! The boys are stoked and decide to test the step up! Things are looking good!
—
Sam Reynolds
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Nico Vink
Sam Reynolds
Darkfest
Fest Series
3 Comments
2
0
YanDoroshenko
(40 mins ago)
Full results coming tomorrow.
[Reply]
2
0
vinay
(8 mins ago)
Long term step-up group test the day after tomorrow.
[Reply]
1
0
RedBurn
(45 mins ago)
Would have liked to see more than one known jump
[Reply]
