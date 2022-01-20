close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: First Hits at Freeride Fiesta

Jan 20, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Riders are feeling comfortable on the course and just keep going bigger and bigger as they prepare for the final event this weekend.

Posted In:
Videos Freeride Fiesta


Must Read This Week
18 Bikes That Could Be Updated in 2022
73995 views
Iron Horse Sunday Reborn - A Classic Downhill Bike Modified with Modern Geometry & Mullet Wheels
68159 views
Kona Bikes Sold to Kent Outdoors
52615 views
Atherton Bikes Launch Direct to Consumer Website Sales
51382 views
Why Your Bike Might Have Less Travel Than Claimed
45656 views
Details Revealed for Hope's New Tech 4 Levers
44659 views
Athletes Now Need to be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID to Compete in France
38890 views
Spotted: A Chromag Full Suspension Bike, This Time for Adults
38148 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008963
Mobile Version of Website