Video: First Hits in Green River, Moab & Virgin with The Flannel Crew

Shooting has officially begun on our first attempt at a mountain bike film.
The mental exhaustion from battling the pandemic had taken its toll on all aspects of our life, but especially our love for Mountain Biking. Trips were cancelled, overtime was mandatory, and bikes just didn't seem so important all of a sudden. What we did not realize, was that riding was what we needed most. Our quarantine project, as ambitious as it sounded, was to shoot a full length mountain bike film between shifts at the Fire Department. What started as a passion project quickly picked up steam, with overwhelming support coming from all over the local bike community. This is the first of 7 parts documenting the behind the scenes of two firefighters attempting to make a mountain bike film - THE NOMAD.
GREEN RIVER, UTAH
First Hits
The first leg of our journey led us on a marathon 18 hour drive from Calgary Alberta to Green River, Utah. As soon as we hit the Utah border it became very apparent we were not in Kansas no more, with both the landscape and strength of beer changing drastically. We know we have absolutely no business attempting to make a mountain bike film, but the results from shooting over the past year have begun to change our perspective.
The Desert Diving Board
Lunar Berm
Speed Trap Ahead
Blue Castle Ridge Sunset
Never Gets Old
After three nights of camping beneath the desert skies and exploring the endless zones this region had to offer, our time here had unfortunately come to an end. We shook out the sand, packed up the camera gear and rolled on to Moab.
MOAB, UTAH
Can't beat the views on Mag-7 (Gold Bar Rim). Even in the rain.
Moab has been at the epicenter of mountain biking since the very earliest days of the sport. It was a no brainer to make the pilgrimage and experience the uniqueness of the landscape and attempt to capture its beauty. The Gemini Road was our access point to the Gold Bar Rim and what a wild experience. It just so happened to be flash flooding as we ascended the cliff bench cut, and panic mode was briefly engaged.
FOREST GUMP
SLICKROCK
BIG WATER, UTAH
The MACH CHICKEN HOODOO experience got the blood pumping.
If the moon landing was indeed a fake we now know exactly where it would have been shot. The remnants of past mountain bike film scenes littered the Astro landscape. But with so much terrain to digest we couldn’t even remotely fill our plates. Although the terrain looks like a scene out of the movie Apollo, the gravity sure didn’t correlate.
Borrowing Brett Rheeders Iconic Moon Rock.
Earn Your Turns.
Milky Way Time-Lapse from Big Water, Utah
Rooftop Tent + Breakfast Burritos = Love
The moon like pumice dust invaded every corner and crevice of the truck so after a quick lunar landing, it was time to say HASTA LUEGO to Big Water, Utah and onto Virgin we went.
VIRGIN, UTAH
Actions here have consequences. BIG consequences.
Rolling into the infamous Virgin, Utah there was a uneasy feeling that filled the truck. The lines here had real consequences, and the mission mode mindset we had tried to escape for the past ten days came flooding back. Reality began to sink in that we had to be back on duty in 96 hours and over 2000km away. Our window to push our personal limits was dwindling but we were determined to conquer what we came here to ride and capture.
Big Bike Spins Will Never Get Old
Steep & Deep
Dragging Bars
Can you smell what the ROCK is COOKIN!
Ride, Crash, Swear, Repeat
Always have a friend to lean on.
Stay tuned for the other 7 segments and the official premiere in October 2022.
