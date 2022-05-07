Video: First Hits in Green River, Moab & Virgin with The Flannel Crew

May 7, 2022
by The Flannel Crew  
The Nomad - Segment Teaser

by theflannelcrew
Shooting has officially begun on our first attempt at a mountain bike film.

The mental exhaustion from battling the pandemic had taken its toll on all aspects of our life, but especially our love for Mountain Biking. Trips were cancelled, overtime was mandatory, and bikes just didn't seem so important all of a sudden. What we did not realize, was that riding was what we needed most. Our quarantine project, as ambitious as it sounded, was to shoot a full length mountain bike film between shifts at the Fire Department. What started as a passion project quickly picked up steam, with overwhelming support coming from all over the local bike community. This is the first of 7 parts documenting the behind the scenes of two firefighters attempting to make a mountain bike film - THE NOMAD.



Jayme Hunter Photography
THE
PART ONE
NOMAD


GREEN RIVER, UTAH

Jayme Hunter Photography
First Hits

The first leg of our journey led us on a marathon 18 hour drive from Calgary Alberta to Green River, Utah. As soon as we hit the Utah border it became very apparent we were not in Kansas no more, with both the landscape and strength of beer changing drastically. We know we have absolutely no business attempting to make a mountain bike film, but the results from shooting over the past year have begun to change our perspective.

Jayme Hunter Photography Graham Trenholm Photography
The Desert Diving Board
Jayme Hunter Photography
Lunar Berm

Jayme Hunter Photography
Speed Trap Ahead

Jayme Hunter Photography
Blue Castle Ridge Sunset
Graham Trenholm Photography
Never Gets Old

After three nights of camping beneath the desert skies and exploring the endless zones this region had to offer, our time here had unfortunately come to an end. We shook out the sand, packed up the camera gear and rolled on to Moab.

MOAB, UTAH

Jayme Hunter Photography
Can't beat the views on Mag-7 (Gold Bar Rim). Even in the rain.

Moab has been at the epicenter of mountain biking since the very earliest days of the sport. It was a no brainer to make the pilgrimage and experience the uniqueness of the landscape and attempt to capture its beauty. The Gemini Road was our access point to the Gold Bar Rim and what a wild experience. It just so happened to be flash flooding as we ascended the cliff bench cut, and panic mode was briefly engaged.

Jayme Hunter Photography
FOREST GUMP
Graham Trenholm Photography
SLICKROCK

BIG WATER, UTAH

Jayme Hunter Photography
The MACH CHICKEN HOODOO experience got the blood pumping.

If the moon landing was indeed a fake we now know exactly where it would have been shot. The remnants of past mountain bike film scenes littered the Astro landscape. But with so much terrain to digest we couldn’t even remotely fill our plates. Although the terrain looks like a scene out of the movie Apollo, the gravity sure didn’t correlate.

Jayme Hunter Photography
Borrowing Brett Rheeders Iconic Moon Rock.
Jayme Hunter Photography
Earn Your Turns.

Camping under the milky way in Virgin Utah. Graham Trenholm Photography
Milky Way Time-Lapse from Big Water, Utah
Graham Trenholm Photography Jayme Hunter Photography
Rooftop Tent + Breakfast Burritos = Love

The moon like pumice dust invaded every corner and crevice of the truck so after a quick lunar landing, it was time to say HASTA LUEGO to Big Water, Utah and onto Virgin we went.

VIRGIN, UTAH

Jayme Hunter Photography
Actions here have consequences. BIG consequences.

Rolling into the infamous Virgin, Utah there was a uneasy feeling that filled the truck. The lines here had real consequences, and the mission mode mindset we had tried to escape for the past ten days came flooding back. Reality began to sink in that we had to be back on duty in 96 hours and over 2000km away. Our window to push our personal limits was dwindling but we were determined to conquer what we came here to ride and capture.

Jayme Hunter Photography
Big Bike Spins Will Never Get Old
Jayme Hunter Photography
Steep & Deep


Jayme Hunter Photography
Dragging Bars
Jayme Hunter Photography
Can you smell what the ROCK is COOKIN!


Jayme Hunter Photography
Ride, Crash, Swear, Repeat
Jayme Hunter Photography
Always have a friend to lean on.

Stay tuned for the other 7 segments and the official premiere in October 2022.


THANK YOU
Jayme Rashelle Photography PHOTOGRAPY
Graham Trenholm Photography VIDEOGRAPHY

Posted In:
Videos The Flannel Crew


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 What...no iconic Virgin Cemetery road gap??? Epic photos and video, way to get er done!
  • 2 0
 Legends!!! Can’t wait too see the finished product.
  • 2 0
 Beauty... Just Beauty... Turn up the Flannel!
  • 1 0
 These guys look like they are having fun !





