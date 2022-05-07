Video: First Hits in Green River, Moab & Virgin with The Flannel Crew

Shooting has officially begun on our first attempt at a mountain bike film.

The mental exhaustion from battling the pandemic had taken its toll on all aspects of our life, but especially our love for Mountain Biking. Trips were cancelled, overtime was mandatory, and bikes just didn't seem so important all of a sudden. What we did not realize, was that riding was what we needed most. Our quarantine project, as ambitious as it sounded, was to shoot a full length mountain bike film between shifts at the Fire Department. What started as a passion project quickly picked up steam, with overwhelming support coming from all over the local bike community. This is the first of 7 parts documenting the behind the scenes of two firefighters attempting to make a mountain bike film - THE NOMAD.