Going up!

Sam Reynolds testing the new step-up

Ike Klaassen riding the step-up like it's his own backyard

The boys digging hard to perfect the jumps

The rocket launchers are back, bigger than ever before!

A rare sighting of Theo Erlangsen out of the gym training for World Cups

Darkfest 2021 rebuilding the world's biggest mtb jumps continues! Clemens Kaudela turns up and we shape up some lovely take offs. But then the weather is looking good so we get out our downhill bikes and get our first hits on the famous step-up! Only a few more days now before the best freeriders fly in and we get the event week started!Filmed by Thomas Sandell and additional footage from Ryan Franklin