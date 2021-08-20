Pinkbike.com
Video: First Hits On The Massive Freeride Course at Dark Horse
Aug 20, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
The Dark Horse course is no joke but as riders get more comfortable on the big features, the tricks are starting to come out. Christina Chappetta breaks down the massive course and talks to the riders to see how they're handling things.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
Georgia Astle
Hannah Bergemann
Micayla Gatto
#PBWMN
11 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
gtrguy
(1 hours ago)
Awesome! What a great event.. can't wait to show this to my daughter who has just started riding trails with me at 10, I hope it inspires her to want to go for a ride. Thanks and keep this content coming Pinkbike.
[Reply]
2
0
lacykemp
(41 mins ago)
Mountain biking for four years and hitting stuff like this. How cool to start a sport so young and just crush it. I'm pretty pumped to see where the next gen goes. Thanks to Casey and Hannah and Katie, and Vero, and Lisa and Kat and all the women that are normalizing this type of stuff. It's definitely not for me, but I'm stoked it's an option for others.
[Reply]
6
0
bottomout
(41 mins ago)
I wished I rode like a girl.
[Reply]
1
0
jojotherider1977
(32 mins ago)
I havent finished the video yet, but i just wanted to comment about how excited I am to hear a reference to the Pythagorean Theorem.
[Reply]
1
0
bproelofs
(41 mins ago)
"All you have to do is fall outta the sky". No problem. I'm great at falling.
[Reply]
1
0
jojotherider1977
(32 mins ago)
Falling is easy. Landing though…
[Reply]
1
0
Call-me-Dill
(38 mins ago)
Kudos to those who can oversend that drop and ride it out!
[Reply]
1
0
fasterjedi
(6 mins ago)
Really cool to see new blood at this event! The future is bright.
[Reply]
1
1
nvranka
(15 mins ago)
“Massive” lol
[Reply]
1
3
Javierpdx
(1 hours ago)
Hi Pinkbike. It shows "This video is unavailable"
[Reply]
2
1
Javierpdx
(1 hours ago)
nevermind
[Reply]
