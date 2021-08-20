Video: First Hits On The Massive Freeride Course at Dark Horse

Aug 20, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


The Dark Horse course is no joke but as riders get more comfortable on the big features, the tricks are starting to come out. Christina Chappetta breaks down the massive course and talks to the riders to see how they're handling things.




Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta Georgia Astle Hannah Bergemann Micayla Gatto #PBWMN


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021
111353 views
Qualifying Results from the Maribor World Cup DH 2021
104215 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Shares What Might Have Been in 'The Knife Edge'
83095 views
Specialized Granted Patent for Linkage Fork Design
67200 views
Bike Check: The Zoceli Dobordelu is a Steel Bike with a Sliding Shock
66843 views
Review: Forbidden Dreadnought
62693 views
Tested: How Much Slower Are Idler Bikes For Climbing?
53779 views
Wyn Masters, Bernard Kerr, Raphael Gutierrez & Goncalo Bandeira All Injured - Maribor World Cup DH 2021
46325 views

11 Comments

  • 6 0
 Awesome! What a great event.. can't wait to show this to my daughter who has just started riding trails with me at 10, I hope it inspires her to want to go for a ride. Thanks and keep this content coming Pinkbike.
  • 2 0
 Mountain biking for four years and hitting stuff like this. How cool to start a sport so young and just crush it. I'm pretty pumped to see where the next gen goes. Thanks to Casey and Hannah and Katie, and Vero, and Lisa and Kat and all the women that are normalizing this type of stuff. It's definitely not for me, but I'm stoked it's an option for others.
  • 6 0
 I wished I rode like a girl.
  • 1 0
 I havent finished the video yet, but i just wanted to comment about how excited I am to hear a reference to the Pythagorean Theorem.
  • 1 0
 "All you have to do is fall outta the sky". No problem. I'm great at falling.
  • 1 0
 Falling is easy. Landing though…
  • 1 0
 Kudos to those who can oversend that drop and ride it out!
  • 1 0
 Really cool to see new blood at this event! The future is bright.
  • 1 1
 “Massive” lol
  • 1 3
 Hi Pinkbike. It shows "This video is unavailable" Frown
  • 2 1
 nevermind Razz

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008515
Mobile Version of Website