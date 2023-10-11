Video: First Huge Hits at Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 11, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

After a week of digging and shaping, riders started to put the pieces together and test their wild lines.

21 Comments
 How's Gee doing?
 He's riding again?
 @sanchofula: These clips are from before the crash. I'm assuming he's still at the hospital since we haven't heard otherwise. Knowing him though, he's probably trying to figure out a way to ride on Friday if the injuries aren't too bad.
  • 12 0
 Absolutely wild that they're flipping the canyon gap as a warm up
  • 3 0
 I remember watching Zink and McGarry in 2013 do what I thought at the time would be as far as mountain bikes would ever be pushed, and that it really couldn't get any bigger or crazier. Subsequent years somewhat cemented that, as the riding seemed wild but wasn't really pushing further into the realm of whats possible, but more in the direction of making every single part of the mountain get hit with style, flow, and tricks and a focus on complete runs, rather than "whats the single biggest thing I could possibly do?"

This year we get Gee trying to build (and hitting) the Jaw drop (with similar results unfortunately) at rampage and people throwing backflips on the canyon gap in goddamn practice.

Heal up Gee, and best of luck hitting your lines and staying safe to all the other riders.

Incredible.
 The brake control required on Gee's double stepdown line is insane. Hope he recovers well from his crash, that was outrageously scary.
 Gee's double drop is crazy. How the hell do you control speed through that natural zone. Crazy.
  • 1 0
 WOAHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AAAAAAHHHHHHH
 Wait - Zink isn't retired?
 Zink and Strait are going to go until they cant anymore I think. Dudes are gonna be podiuming at rampage in their 50s.
 at 4:30 what kind of insert is that?
 That there is a tube
 I just see a tube and shattered rim.
 Nice.
 Yewwwww
