Video: First Impressions of the 2019 Whistler Bike Park with Jason Lucas & Pete Matthews

First Impressions: Whistler Bike Park
Words & Video: Jason Lucas // Photography: Chris Pilling
The snow line is receding, the lifts are turning, and mountain bikers are swarming the village - Whistler Mountain Bike Park is officially open for business. Pinkbike's Jason Lucas was on site to ride the goods and share his first impressions of the trails with special guest Pete Matthews, the man in charge of getting the trails primed for thousands of riders.Whistler Mountain Bike Park mountain biking trails
