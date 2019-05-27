SPONSORED

Video: First Impressions of the 2019 Whistler Bike Park with Jason Lucas & Pete Matthews

May 27, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


First Impressions: Whistler Bike Park
Words & Video: Jason Lucas // Photography: Chris Pilling

Presented by Tourism Whistler.

The snow line is receding, the lifts are turning, and mountain bikers are swarming the village - Whistler Mountain Bike Park is officially open for business. Pinkbike's Jason Lucas was on site to ride the goods and share his first impressions of the trails with special guest Pete Matthews, the man in charge of getting the trails primed for thousands of riders.


It's that time of year again.

More than ready for the first laps down the mountain.

Upper B-Line is a great place to start whether it's your first lap of the season, or it's your first lap ever.


Ho Chi Min hits.


There's no place like A-Line.


Synchronized biking for Tokyo 2020?


If you see this man, give him a high-five and buy him a beer.

Always a good time in the Whistler Bike Park.


Whistler Mountain Bike Park mountain biking trails


Presented by Tourism Whistler.
To learn more about biking in Whistler or to book a trip, visit whistler.com/bike.


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @GoWhistler / @WhistlerMountainBikePark / @jasonlucas


8 Comments

  • + 12
 Well Pete rips
  • + 1
 Good to see that the people who run the place actually know whats up! So many sneaky little lines in there!
  • + 9
 Pete is so awesome Big Grin Big Grin Guy looks like a well fed BBQ trucker, so mellow, destroying those lines while talking like he is relaxing on a couch Big Grin
  • + 4
 Instantly like Pete
  • + 2
 Looks a lot less muddy than opening day!
  • + 1
 Pete literally out Randying my buddy Randy!
  • + 1
 Pete is a gotdam ripper
  • - 1
 Please stop using the full screen embedded videos they're obnoxious just a little normal embed is much better.

