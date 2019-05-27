Video: First Impressions of the 2019 Whistler Bike Park with Jason Lucas & Pete Matthews

First Impressions: Whistler Bike Park

Words & Video: Jason Lucas // Photography: Chris Pilling

It's that time of year again.

More than ready for the first laps down the mountain.

Upper B-Line is a great place to start whether it's your first lap of the season, or it's your first lap ever.

Ho Chi Min hits.

There's no place like A-Line.

Synchronized biking for Tokyo 2020?

If you see this man, give him a high-five and buy him a beer.

Always a good time in the Whistler Bike Park.

The snow line is receding, the lifts are turning, and mountain bikers are swarming the village - Whistler Mountain Bike Park is officially open for business. Pinkbike's Jason Lucas was on site to ride the goods and share his first impressions of the trails with special guest Pete Matthews, the man in charge of getting the trails primed for thousands of riders.