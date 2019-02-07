VIDEOS

Video: First Impressions of the Year Round Lift Access at Spider Mountain in Texas

Feb 7, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  



Texas may currently be known for cowboys, barbecue, and the World's largest peanut, but it can now add year round lift access mountain biking to that list thanks to the Spider Mountain Bike Park. Located just outside of Burnet, Spider Mountain currently has five trails that range from beginner to advanced with plenty of expansion to come. Back in January, Pinkbike's Jason Lucas headed south to ride the trails and share his thoughts on the bike park.

This marks the first entry to our new First Impressions series where we showcase different trail centers and bike parks to give you the lowdown on what each destination has to offer.








Spider Mountain Bike Park



MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @jasonlucas


32 Comments

  • + 7
 I rode with Jason at Spider Mountain. Can Confirm trails are fun! if they are able to deliver on everything they have planned this will be an incredible place to visit. I loved Texas, and I plan to return!
  • + 4
 I grew up in an area that was really flat, a lot like this area and this has got me thinking of the hills back home. Maybe more potential there than I always thought. Wow!
  • + 6
 Hey, Highland is pretty tiny and it's getting pretty famous
  • + 3
 When it gets 100F+ with blazing sun in the summer months, that lift will be a godsend instead of having to pedal back up the hill.
  • + 5
 Whoever came up with these trail names must been on that sticky icky.
  • + 1
 Big ups Natedawg
  • + 1
 Has anyone ever ridden out at Flat Rock Ranch? Super cool place. Not a whole lot of vertical, but pretty fun trails to ride. There was a gazebo with the trail map and a bike stand. Love that place. If you are close to Austin... go check it out Smile
  • + 4
 Looks awesome for such a small elevation change! (starts thinking about the hills around home more)
  • + 1
 Curious to see how the double black holds up to lift traffic...looks like maybe a few sections are direct fall line - but like a lot of our local stuff perhaps it’s naturally armored by rock.
  • + 4
 yeeeeee haw. headin out there this weekend with the boys see yall there
  • + 3
 wwhhawt in tarnation's, that looks like a rootin'-hootin' Texas good time
  • + 1
 Thanks for visiting our bike park. We had a great time ripping laps with you and the GG crew. Hope to see you guys next winter during the polar vortex.
  • + 2
 So, was the chairlift built for bikes or another purpose, and how much did it cost ?
  • + 1
 I'm actually really interested in this also. Highland used to be a ski resort- so the chair makes sense. But there is no skiing in Texas. I wonder how it got there.
  • + 1
 Built specifically for this purpose. Not sure about cost
  • + 1
 Looking good. a little clean up and alot more trails id say this place will be pretty sweet.
  • + 1
 Gotta free pass that I'm gonna cash in on Sunday...gonna be good times for sure!
  • + 2
 Is that the carbon Guerrilla Gravity? Ride impressions?
  • + 2
 Oh, to be able to ride dirt year round...
  • + 1
 In case anyone was curious Spider Mountain sits on Buchanan Lake about 1hr west of Austin and 3hrs south of Forth Worth.
  • + 0
 Only problem is its still in texas ... problem with Texas is ITS FULL OF TEXANS ....
  • + 1
 reminds me of Sky Mountain in Snowmass, CO
  • + 2
 I am sooo happy
  • - 3
 Is it just me, or does it look as though this bike park is situated inside of a mining/deforestation site?
  • + 7
 That's just Texas, also they are busy getting all the infrastructure installed. it is still very much a worksite and that's why it looks the way it does.
  • - 1
 Yeah well your entire city looks like an industrial site!
  • + 1
 @j-t-g: easy killer. Meant no offence by the comment, but leave it to the internet trolls and keyboard heroes to jump on any opportunity to insult someone. Was just an observation. Thanks, @EnduroBro for clarifying.
  • + 1
 Basically, when you eliminate all the trash trees, any part of the TX hill country with elevation is going to look denuded. 200 years ago it was all grassland because of the frequent fires, but now the ash juniper covers everything.
  • + 1
 There's a section in Colorado Bend State Park (not far from Spider Mountain) that is regularly burned so you can see what the land should look like. It's really nice!
