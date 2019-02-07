Video: First Impressions of the Year Round Lift Access at Spider Mountain in Texas

Presented by Spider Mountain Bike Park

Texas may currently be known for cowboys, barbecue, and the World's largest peanut, but it can now add year round lift access mountain biking to that list thanks to the Spider Mountain Bike Park. Located just outside of Burnet, Spider Mountain currently has five trails that range from beginner to advanced with plenty of expansion to come. Back in January, Pinkbike's Jason Lucas headed south to ride the trails and share his thoughts on the bike park.This marks the first entry to our new First Impressions series where we showcase different trail centers and bike parks to give you the lowdown on what each destination has to offer.