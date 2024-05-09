Video: First Look at the Fresh Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup Course

May 9, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

With a week until the second round of the 2024 Downhill World Cup series in Poland, we have a glimpse of what to expect from the new venue.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,098 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
161943 views
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
105708 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
83045 views
Extra Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
53576 views
4 Tech Takeaways From the Fort William DH World Cup
52210 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
50994 views
More Tech Randoms - Fort William World Cup 2024
47082 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
44676 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.036051
Mobile Version of Website