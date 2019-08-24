Video: First Look at the Proving Grounds Rampage Qualifier Course

Aug 24, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Cam McCaul takes a look at the course for the first Marzocchi Proving Grounds taking place on September 8th. The contest has three entry spots for the Red Bull Rampage up for grabs and those who missed out on selection will be fighting for the final places.

22 Comments

  • + 25
 They cut 500 trees for building some jumps????? Am i the only one that found that stupid?
  • + 7
 It was probably necessary to access all that dirt to build the huge jumps out of. Excavator trail and especially jump building is the dark side of our sport that turns it from being a low impact activity to a ecologically devastating one. One more reason to appreciate hand built singletrack.

We want big jumps = We want to kill trees and move the dirt.
  • + 6
 @Laymo: I live in the moutain for years and there is always a spot without trees...... what s the point of cutting so many trees for a single competiton? It doesn t make sense, at least for me.... I really like all the riders involved into to this but fo real f*ck this event.For the laste 2 weeks most of the people talk about fire in brazil (which is a real tragedy) and you ve just cut 500 trees for making bike jumps?????
  • + 4
 @Daddybear: Having less trees also probably improves the filming of the event and improves spectating for the crowd of people watching.

Yeah pretty crazy how the world is burning up fast and most people simply don't care, I've got no answers for that.
  • + 1
 "you killed it!"
  • + 1
 My guess is they over cleared this area to make it more festival and video production friendly. There has to be a balance between being good stewards of the earth and utilizing what we have in a responsible manner. Wether or not that is the case here, I don’t know but Oregon seems to do pretty well/getting better with it’s regulations. True conservation strikes a balance.
  • - 3
 oh no, here comes the nature brigade.....
  • + 4
 @OldschoolAK: what s the point? i ve never been to oregon but i m pretty sure that there is already lots of place like that..... and why always ask for more when you have everything you need arround you... I may sound like a douche but i m a huge fan of biking and really like moste of this riders but what they do really disgust me
#f*ckprovinggrounds
  • + 1
 The juniper is considered an invasive species in central Oregon by ecologists and hydrologist. Common knowledge if you manage land there.
I personally would rather have some trees than no trees - from an esthetic point of view though....

today.oregonstate.edu/news/cutting-and-leaving-western-juniper-may-lead-increase-invasive-grasses

www.fs.fed.us/database/feis/plants/tree/junocc/all.html
  • + 9
 Course looks killer but how many trees got taken out for this?
  • + 3
 500
  • + 7
 500 beautiful pines cut down, so 20 dudes can hit some dirt jumps? that doesnt even replicate rampage? wow.
  • + 4
 What kind of f*cking idiot decided to clear 500 trees to build jumps???? Im out of here
  • + 1
 Ok guys, at the risk back lash.. The junipers are invasive and tax the water table allowing noxious weeds to grow. I realize, there were pines cut as well in this area but in all reality, 500 trees simply couldn't exist within the small area that is being used. If you have been out that way you'll know what I'm talking about.
  • + 1
 I am so stoked to go watch this! Those guys work really hard to put together a great show for us and I have tons of respect for all involved. Thanks Kyle Jamison and crew!
  • + 3
 Looks pretty flat compared to rampage?
  • + 2
 Woah looks just like Utah!
  • - 1
 Can't wait to see it. Nice work Kyle and crew!
  • - 1
 How do I get tickets to this event?
