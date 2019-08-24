Video: First Look at the Proving Grounds Rampage Qualifier Course

Cam McCaul takes a look at the course for the first Marzocchi Proving Grounds taking place on September 8th. The contest has three entry spots for the Red Bull Rampage up for grabs and those who missed out on selection will be fighting for the final places.
22 Comments
We want big jumps = We want to kill trees and move the dirt.
Yeah pretty crazy how the world is burning up fast and most people simply don't care, I've got no answers for that.
#f*ckprovinggrounds
I personally would rather have some trees than no trees - from an esthetic point of view though....
today.oregonstate.edu/news/cutting-and-leaving-western-juniper-may-lead-increase-invasive-grasses
www.fs.fed.us/database/feis/plants/tree/junocc/all.html
Post a Comment