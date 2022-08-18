Video: First Look at the Updated Les Gets DH World Champs Course

Aug 18, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

FullAttack takes a walk and ride down the updated DH course in Les Gets. It looks like riders will same some fresh sections alongside some updated parts of the previous course.

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 En français, superbon
  • 1 0
 Oui Oui ,malade piste.





