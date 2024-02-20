Video: First MASSIVE Hits on the Red Bull Hardline Course

Freshies down-under! The brand new Red Bull Hardline course is looking dialed as the world's elite drop into the opening sessions here in the dense forests of Maydena, Tasmania.



Red Bull Hardline is the world‘s toughest and most progressive downhill mountain bike race. The brainchild of Dan Atherton, it was born out of a desire to smash the red tape of international racing and create a course that would challenge and excite the world’s top riders. Now in its 10th year, we welcome a brand new course at the Maydena Bike Park in the Tasmanian outback. — Red Bull