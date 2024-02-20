Video: First MASSIVE Hits on the Red Bull Hardline Course

Feb 20, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesFreshies down-under! The brand new Red Bull Hardline course is looking dialed as the world's elite drop into the opening sessions here in the dense forests of Maydena, Tasmania.

Red Bull Hardline is the world‘s toughest and most progressive downhill mountain bike race. The brainchild of Dan Atherton, it was born out of a desire to smash the red tape of international racing and create a course that would challenge and excite the world’s top riders. Now in its 10th year, we welcome a brand new course at the Maydena Bike Park in the Tasmanian outback.Red Bull


Join us on February 24th to watch the finals LIVE on Red Bull TV, YouTube or right here on Pinkbike.

3 Comments
  • 1 0
 Man, those look line hard lines.
  • 1 0
 Fest series for world cup racers… Red Bull I wanna see more of this!!
  • 1 0
 This > Anything UCI has ever done







