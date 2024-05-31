Powered by Outside

Video: First Practice Sends from Red Bull Hardline 2024

May 31, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesOne by one, the iconic features at the infamous Red Bull Hardline track are being unlocked.Red Bull Bike


 insane style from the riders even in the tech!!! And mad props to the women for pushing their limits because they definetly have the skills
  • 4 0
 The riders make the features look ridiculously easy. While watching I sometimes forget the size But I have to say though that for me the technical and natural parts of the course are even more interesting to look at.
  • 18 0
 The woman! Fire!
  • 4 2
 Some line from a sexy spy film??
  • 5 7
 @darkstar66: the line he used to chat your mum up
  • 5 14
flag darkstar66 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @enduroNZ: that is hands down the most retarded mum joke I've ever seen, apart from that sunshine news article of your mum receiving the community care check for your special needs requirements.
  • 11 0
 Let's all just take a second to appreciate that we will get to watch a rad DH race for FREE with Rob commentating it.
  • 1 0
 Sick to see some riders I wouldn’t expect out there, like Alex Storr. More well known for his enduro racing and stylish turns on a trail bike, I’m super impressed to see him hitting stuff comfortably.
  • 1 0
 This is crazy how some of them seem so effortless ! It doesn't look like they are even close to their limit, Crazy
  • 2 0
 well...I definitely dont need a downhill bike for the stuff im doing..
  • 1 0
 Minute 4:31 - I never knew Cannondale has a downhill bike?
  • 5 0
 I think it is a proto. There have been some pictures of it a while agora. I think it is the frame where u can mount 2 shocks
  • 1 0
 It looks like a Jekyll with DH fork
  • 4 0
 singletrackworld.com/2024/05/cannondales-hardline-prototype-dh-bike-is-the-dual-shock-back-with-one-shock
  • 1 0
 @Nico16b: Wonder what kind of interesting shock rigging they've tried with those unused mounts on the front triangle. I guess it could be to try different shock leverage ratio curves, but could possibly open up multi-shock wildness. They've definitely tried going down the two-shock road before.
