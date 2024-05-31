Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: First Practice Sends from Red Bull Hardline 2024
May 31, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
16 Comments
One by one, the iconic features at the infamous Red Bull Hardline track are being unlocked.
—
Red Bull Bike
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Red Bull
Hardline
Hardline 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,173 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Canyon Gap Removed from 2024 Red Bull Hardline
77043 views
Video: Testing the New Canyon Gap at Red Bull Hardline Wales 2024
75456 views
Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Hardline 2024
37146 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024
35770 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
32912 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
32043 views
Video: Hard Enduro Heavyweight Attempts to Set Fastest Time on the Red Bull Hardline Course
31198 views
Sam Hill Starts New Project with Foes Bikes
31188 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
16 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
16
0
Daddybear
(2 days ago)
insane style from the riders even in the tech!!! And mad props to the women for pushing their limits because they definetly have the skills
[Reply]
4
0
FloriLori
FL
(2 days ago)
The riders make the features look ridiculously easy. While watching I sometimes forget the size But I have to say though that for me the technical and natural parts of the course are even more interesting to look at.
[Reply]
18
0
GraphSol
(2 days ago)
The woman! Fire!
[Reply]
4
2
darkstar66
(2 days ago)
Some line from a sexy spy film??
[Reply]
5
7
enduroNZ
(2 days ago)
@darkstar66
: the line he used to chat your mum up
[Reply]
5
14
darkstar66
(2 days ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@enduroNZ
: that is hands down the most retarded mum joke I've ever seen, apart from that sunshine news article of your mum receiving the community care check for your special needs requirements.
[Reply]
11
0
Dustfarter
(2 days ago)
Let's all just take a second to appreciate that we will get to watch a rad DH race for FREE with Rob commentating it.
[Reply]
1
0
pisgahgnar
FL
(2 days ago)
Sick to see some riders I wouldn’t expect out there, like Alex Storr. More well known for his enduro racing and stylish turns on a trail bike, I’m super impressed to see him hitting stuff comfortably.
[Reply]
1
0
jpnbrider
FL
(2 days ago)
This is crazy how some of them seem so effortless ! It doesn't look like they are even close to their limit, Crazy
[Reply]
2
0
rallyimprezive
(1 days ago)
well...I definitely dont need a downhill bike for the stuff im doing..
[Reply]
1
0
rtg9891
(2 days ago)
Minute 4:31 - I never knew Cannondale has a downhill bike?
[Reply]
5
0
FloriLori
FL
(2 days ago)
I think it is a proto. There have been some pictures of it a while agora. I think it is the frame where u can mount 2 shocks
[Reply]
1
0
Nico16b
FL
(2 days ago)
It looks like a Jekyll with DH fork
[Reply]
4
0
Nico16b
FL
(2 days ago)
singletrackworld.com/2024/05/cannondales-hardline-prototype-dh-bike-is-the-dual-shock-back-with-one-shock
[Reply]
1
0
big-red
(2 days ago)
@Nico16b
: Wonder what kind of interesting shock rigging they've tried with those unused mounts on the front triangle. I guess it could be to try different shock leverage ratio curves, but could possibly open up multi-shock wildness. They've definitely tried going down the two-shock road before.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
12
WRCDH
(2 days ago)
Disappointed there’s no new video of riders poaching the Toohardline canyon gap =/
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.037753
Mobile Version of Website