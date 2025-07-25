Powered by Outside

Video: First Practice Sends from Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Jul 25, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRed Bull Hardline Wales returns to the rugged valleys of Wales for the 11th year. The world’s bravest riders hit the early days of practice with unprecedented confidence as the level continues to grow for both men & women.Red Bull Bike


12 Comments
  • 150
 Asa is just so easy to watch, that kid’s form on the bike is just so good!!
  • 140
 So how many of these ladies will do a full pull this year? The progression is insane!
  • 100
 My money is on Ronan & Lou!
  • 60
 Way more interested in seeing the ladies hitting these than the men! More progression! PB put together a ladies only edit. So sick !
  • 50
 Love the stoke by everyone for everyone!! Girls killing it too!!
  • 30
 So good to see that amount of pure talent from all these lads and lassies!! Brythoniad biking at its best.
  • 20
 WTH!?!?!...Love it...what a cool vibe they have...
  • 20
 Whos tricking the road gap
  • 10
 Crazy how comfortable the riders look . . . For the top riders in the world Hardline doesn’t look that hard to them now!
  • 22
 It’s called a hug, I guess they know each other. I didn’t see a grab of chest, what are you talking about ???
