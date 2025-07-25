Pinkbike.com
Video: First Practice Sends from Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025
Jul 25, 2025
by
Ed Spratt
12 Comments
Red Bull Hardline Wales returns to the rugged valleys of Wales for the 11th year. The world’s bravest riders hit the early days of practice with unprecedented confidence as the level continues to grow for both men & women.
—
Red Bull Bike
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Hardline
Red Bull
Hardline 2025
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
12 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
15
0
manybrouce
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 1:44)
Asa is just so easy to watch, that kid’s form on the bike is just so good!!
14
0
Struggleteam
(Jul 25, 2025 at 3:00)
So how many of these ladies will do a full pull this year? The progression is insane!
10
0
luca-thekid
(Jul 25, 2025 at 0:21)
My money is on Ronan & Lou!
6
0
james529529
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:20)
Way more interested in seeing the ladies hitting these than the men! More progression! PB put together a ladies only edit. So sick !
5
0
obrien-r
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 0:24)
Love the stoke by everyone for everyone!! Girls killing it too!!
3
0
Alloypenguin
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 0:56)
So good to see that amount of pure talent from all these lads and lassies!! Brythoniad biking at its best.
2
0
TonieMelonie
(Jul 25, 2025 at 0:56)
WTH!?!?!...Love it...what a cool vibe they have...
2
0
JoshM00
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 1:11)
Whos tricking the road gap
1
0
Bertrude
(Jul 25, 2025 at 6:09)
Crazy how comfortable the riders look . . . For the top riders in the world Hardline doesn’t look that hard to them now!
2
2
racerben
(Jul 25, 2025 at 6:35)
It’s called a hug, I guess they know each other. I didn’t see a grab of chest, what are you talking about ???
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
5
jvdrmtb
(Jul 25, 2025 at 0:56)
dunne or Bk
4
11
Dones147
(Jul 25, 2025 at 5:29)
is grabbing female riders by the "chest" considered normal now?
