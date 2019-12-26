Video: First Sends on a Steep Freeride Trail in 'Tempo'

This jump, unfortunately, didn't make the edit due to weather and a couple of bad crashes!

Amidst the thick trees at golden hour during the first week of breaking trail

The first test hits were successful on the fresh trail and it was time to start grabbing clips!

Second to last day of filming gifted us with an amazing sunset to conclude the month long process behind the trail, riding, and filming.

It all started out with around two and a half weeks of trail building with Yewan. We finished the top to bottom trail that most of the edit was on and then started to scrape out a freeride chute and later this side hill jump.