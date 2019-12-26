Video: First Sends on a Steep Freeride Trail in 'Tempo'

Dec 26, 2019
by Caleb Ely  
TEMPO

by caleb-ely
Views: 54    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



It all started out with around two and a half weeks of trail building with Yewan. We finished the top to bottom trail that most of the edit was on and then started to scrape out a freeride chute and later this side hill jump.

This jump, unfortunately, didn't make the edit due to weather and a couple of bad crashes!

Amidst the thick trees at golden hour during the first week of breaking trail

The first test hits were successful on the fresh trail and it was time to start grabbing clips!

Second to last day of filming gifted us with an amazing sunset to conclude the month long process behind the trail, riding, and filming.


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brand from the Headtube Badge?
203222 views
Field Test: 2020 Specialized Enduro S-Works - Basically a DH Bike Without a Dual Crown Fork
66948 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
66476 views
Field Test: 2020 Yeti SB165 - A Pedalable Park Bike
46872 views
Looking Back on Ten Years of Mountain Bike Innovation
45694 views
Enter to Win A Guerrilla Gravity Smash - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
44746 views
Field Test: 13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS
42044 views
Field Test: Enduro vs Force 29 vs Slayer vs Mojo HD5 vs SB165 - 2020 Enduro Bikes
40515 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011286
Mobile Version of Website