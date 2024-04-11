Video: First Sends on New Lines with Vinny T, Beni G & Louis Reboul

Apr 11, 2024
by Bluegrass Eagle  

Winter is almost over in the northern hemisphere. The dirt is just compact on the new jumps and the new lines are almost ready to ride. The will to test the new stuff is high and it's hard to resist the first send, even if the ground is not yet perfect.

Louis Reboul and his local crew have been busy during the shortest days of the year. They have revamped one of the most iconic spots in France: La Mine, in Lyon. VinnyT and BeniG joined him to send the first tricks of the new line while waiting for the latest stuff to dry for good.

Picture ulyssedaessle
Picture ulyssedaessle

No pretension, just good times and good style, as every day out should be.

Picture ulyssedaessle
Picture ulyssedaessle

Picture ulyssedaessle
Picture ulyssedaessle

Picture ulyssedaessle
Picture ulyssedaessle

Picture ulyssedaessle
Picture ulyssedaessle

Picture ulyssedaessle
Picture ulyssedaessle

Picture ulyssedaessle
Picture ulyssedaessle

Picture ulyssedaessle
Picture ulyssedaessle

Picture ulyssedaessle
Picture ulyssedaessle

Picture ulyssedaessle

Picture ulyssedaessle
Picture ulyssedaessle


Riders: Louis Reboul, Vincent Tupin, Benoit Gurnel
Video: Paul Fisson, Jules Langeard
Pictures: Ulysse Daessle

