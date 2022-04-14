Video: Rowdy First Sessions at Darkfest 2022

Darkfest 2022 is finally here! Time to unleash the world's best riders on the craziest jumps of all time! The guys and girls waste no time on the first day sessioning the new hellsend line. Casey, Chelsea, Robin, Hannah and Vero start getting comfortable before the next day moving over to the big darkfest line as get started on conquering the jumps! Bienve, myself, Isted Theo and the gang open up the course and get some top to bottom lines going! Let the craziness begin! — Sam Reynolds