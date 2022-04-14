close
Video: Rowdy First Sessions at Darkfest 2022

Apr 14, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesDarkfest 2022 is finally here! Time to unleash the world's best riders on the craziest jumps of all time! The guys and girls waste no time on the first day sessioning the new hellsend line. Casey, Chelsea, Robin, Hannah and Vero start getting comfortable before the next day moving over to the big darkfest line as get started on conquering the jumps! Bienve, myself, Isted Theo and the gang open up the course and get some top to bottom lines going! Let the craziness begin! Sam Reynolds


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Sam Reynolds Darkfest Vlogs


3 Comments

  • 4 1
 White people doin' crazy shit. Should be called "Whitefest."
  • 1 0
 Glad you missed the opportunity to call it apartheid fest while it is in South Africa.
  • 1 0
 And I missed the opportunity to reply to captain Spaulding

