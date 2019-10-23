Video: First Tracks on Schladming's New Jump Line

Björn Hunger

Manuel Widmann

Siegi Zellner

Manuel Widmann:

Siegi Zellner:

Björn Hunger:

Every biker knows Schladming, even the World Cup pros love the fast and natural track. In 2019, the track got a complete rebuild, a new lift and new tracks! Mani Widmann and Siegi Zellner got the chance to film together with Björn Hunger one of the first projects on the new jump line in Schladming.The video is about dreams bikers have after watching good old bike movies. Most of them know the feeling you have after it, you just want to get out there and shred as hard as the pros in the movie. The boys, Siegi and Mani, have exactly the same feeling, but is it possible that this dream becomes reality…? Take a look for yourself.“After a few projects with Siegi and Mani, it was nice to get back together to shoot this video on the new track in Schladming. Especially because the all-new track there is nice to ride as well as to film!”“It was the first project since last year together with Björn and Siegi and I was pumped to get it all started on the new track in Schladming. In the end, all comes together perfectly, the weather, the track, the people who are involved in the project and the result is great. And of course the highlight of the shoot was the jump into the lake on top of the mountain, man, this was a feeling, can’t describe!”“My personal highlight was the “double-whip” together with Mani, which worked perfectly synchronously on the second first try & of course the jump into the water which cost me a lot of nerves because the water was f*cking cold. But, we are still alive!”Mani is an 24year old austrian Sportsman who spends every second in the mountains. In winter he is searching for pow to ski and in summer he is searching for new tracks and lines to shred with his bike. If you don’t find Mani at home, go check the nearest single trail or bikepark, you will find him…@maniwidmannA real Bavarian mountain bike kid who's 24 years old. He licked blood in XC and then switched to downhill. His uncompromising style on the bike and his amusing youtube videos are definitely irreplaceable in the German downhill gravity scene. Mani and Siegi are teammates since day one, they have nearly the same speed and they love to spend time on the bikes together.@siegi_zellnerA truly talented 21-year-old young man from Austria who does filmmaking with such a passion and love. The magical Björn films kind of everything that's fun, cool or provides luminous betrayers eyes.@bjoernhunger