Video: Fit4Racing's Tips to Improve Your Sprints

Nov 12, 2021
by Fit4Racing  

Sprinting is one of the most important parts of mtb racing, but that doesn’t make them elitist, it makes them a useful tool in training and also having some reserve power for some short, sharp inclines when you’re out on your favourite trails.

In this video we look at how to improve sprinting for mtb and how you can translate indoor and outdoor sessions to get better at this useful skill.

If you fancy a fun sprint workout, check out this workout below:


At Fit4Racing we’re here to offer you the best tailored training program on the market. If you ride bikes of any kind, there’s no doubt you could benefit from strength and conditioning training to keep you sharper out on the bike - Fit4Racing

6 Comments

  • 3 0
 I am just waiting until somebody injures themselves trying to work out with these videos and sue these guys. I saw one video of working out at home in a living room and was cringing all the way through. Even the guy in the video was doing the technique wrong not to say that he suggested moves that were unnecesarily hard and unstable so very risky for somebody who saw only a youtube video without any other supervision or knowledge. It is a disaster waiting to happen.
  • 2 0
 More free tips to improve your sprints:
Buy a single speed and actually ride it a lot
  • 1 0
 I did this and now all of my bikes are singlespeed. It turns a slow pedal up a hill into a full on sprint, and it makes you much fitter much quicker. Also makes fakie easier.
  • 3 0
 In another episode of crossfit for mountain bikers
  • 1 0
 This and Ben Cathro's videos are absolute mint content for anyone trying to get better on a bike....Wonder would a video together be a great mix
  • 1 0
 I never thought I would find myself pondering whether sprints are elitist or not.

