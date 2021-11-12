Video: Fit4Racing's Tips to Improve Your Sprints

Sprinting is one of the most important parts of mtb racing, but that doesn’t make them elitist, it makes them a useful tool in training and also having some reserve power for some short, sharp inclines when you’re out on your favourite trails.
In this video we look at how to improve sprinting for mtb and how you can translate indoor and outdoor sessions to get better at this useful skill.
If you fancy a fun sprint workout, check out this workout below:
At Fit4Racing we’re here to offer you the best tailored training program on the market. If you ride bikes of any kind, there’s no doubt you could benefit from strength and conditioning training to keep you sharper out on the bike - Fit4Racing
Buy a single speed and actually ride it a lot
