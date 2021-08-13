Video: Five Ten Celebrates Over a Decade Working with Greg Minnaar

Words: Adidas Five Ten

Greg Minnaar first joined Five Ten in 2009 and since then his commitment to the sport and dedication to helping us develop the best shoes possible is testament to his character. His attention to detail on the track directly translates into his approach off the track with the products he puts his name to. Greg developed the Hellcat range from the ground up and piloted it to more podiums than any other rider. His career will never be repeated again, from all at Five Ten, Thank you — Luke Hontz, Senior Product Manager

Partnering with Greg has benefited Five Ten in so many ways, but beyond being a great representative and beyond developing amazing shoes with us, he’s such a good person off the bike I consider us lucky to work with him. I don’t think we can ever truly capture the depth of his career or the extent of his influence on the sport, but we’re definitely going to keep trying. — Cj Selig, adidas Five Ten Athlete Manager

Thank you Greg

Greg Minnaar has competed at 144 UCI World Cup races; he has raced at 68 World Cup venues across the globe with over 80% of those finishes being inside the 20 fastest riders on the planet. He has won more World Cup races than any other man in the history of the sport. For over a decade Greg Minnaar has partnered with Five Ten and been instrumental in developing the Hellcat range of shoes, making them the most winning shoes of all time.Minnaar’s unappareled career saw him first break into the coveted top 10 at Big Bear in 1999. He has gone on to have 109 top 10 finishes, 81 podiums and 22 World Cup wins. He won his first race in Kaprun 2001 at the age of just 18 and took his 22nd World Cup win in Lousa, Portugal, an incredible 20 years later.His career has spanned more than just World Cup success, Greg has competed at 24 UCI World Championships. He has 3 Bronze Medals, 4 Silver Medals and has been crowned World Champion 3 times.Over the course of Greg’s career, he has beaten every other World Cup winning rider that has dared to challenge him in his career. And his success is not just limited to Downhill Racing. In 2003 Greg took a 4x World Cup win and later went on take 7th at Red Bull Rampage, the most iconic freeride event of a generation.Greg’s career is decorated with more success than we are ever likely to see again. There will never be another Greg Minnaar and that is why they call him the Greatest Of All Time.In 2021 Greg Minnaar continues to push the limits of the sport and challenge for the top step of the Podium. adidas Five Ten has been a part of his journey for over a decade and the latest development of the Hellcat Pro is testament to their commitment to continue to give him the winning edge. But it doesn’t stop there, every detail and design request that Greg has provided is available to all racers and riders around the world. The shoes Greg races in week after week are identical to the shoes sold in stores and online today.