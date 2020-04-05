Video: Five Ways to Jump Gaps with Duncan Shaw

Apr 4, 2020
by Duncan Shaw  

With the skatepark closed and the streets off-limits, we thought it'd be a good time to build a small setup in the garden with some old railway sleepers. So that we can try to keep our skills sharp, as well as share some of our trials knowledge with you.

To kick things off we've started with a "Five ways to Gap" video.

Gap Jump
Starting off with the standard "gap jump" across the sleepers.

Gap to Front
Getting a bit more advanced. Moving on to the gap to front!

As it looks like we'll be in lockdown for a fair while now, let us know if there are any techniques that you'd like to learn and we will do our best to film a video on them.

