Video: Five Ways to Jump Gaps with Duncan Shaw

With the skatepark closed and the streets off-limits, we thought it'd be a good time to build a small setup in the garden with some old railway sleepers. So that we can try to keep our skills sharp, as well as share some of our trials knowledge with you.
To kick things off we've started with a "Five ways to Gap" video.
Starting off with the standard "gap jump" across the sleepers.
Getting a bit more advanced. Moving on to the gap to front!
As it looks like we'll be in lockdown for a fair while now, let us know if there are any techniques that you'd like to learn and we will do our best to film a video on them.
NOTICE: Mountain biking irresponsibly during the COVID-19 pandemic puts you and others at risk. Riding injuries put unnecessary stress on medical systems that need all available resources to fight the virus, and group rides increase your chances of exposure. Please follow all local health authority directives, and DO NOT take risks.
