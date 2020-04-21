Video: Five Years of Shredding Southern England with Will Greenfield

Apr 20, 2020
by Will Greenfield  

During lockdown I decided to make a compilation of the craziest clips I've filmed over the past 5 years, here's the teaser and the full video!


Thanks for watching!

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 And that crash is a good example of why many of us should be riding once of these ultralight, airy FF helmets. We've had little kids life flighted out with broken jaws, my 4yro wrecked his mouth on velo pumptrack going -2mph, our bike coach has a row of fake teeth, other sponsored guy put a stick through his face, younger friend knocked out his front teeth etc etc. None of it was park riding. Some of it was slow. The moto world has it figured out even for slower riding, we might as well with the new helmets.
  • 2 0
 100% Making us miss riding even more...
  • 2 0
 Will Greenfield*
  • 2 1
 Clearly pinkbike have no content to post, who’s that Will Greenfield?
  • 2 1
 Who is Will Greenwood?
  • 1 0
 Who’s will greenwood?

